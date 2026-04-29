Acute On Chronic Liver Failure Pipeline Set For Strategic Expansion By 2026 With Emerging Gene Therapies And Novel Mechanisms From Genfit And Gyre Therapeutics Delveinsight

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"Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Clinical Trial"The Acute on Chronic Liver Failure therapeutic pipeline is witnessing a gradual but significant evolution, driven by increasing understanding of disease mechanisms and unmet clinical needs. The pipeline is currently composed of 5+ therapeutic candidates across early-stage development, with approximately 3+ companies actively engaged in research and development efforts.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) is rapidly emerging as a critical focus area in hepatology drug development, with companies such as Genfit and Gyre Therapeutics actively advancing innovative therapeutic approaches to address this life-threatening condition. DelveInsight's latest report highlights a growing pipeline driven by scientific advancements in inflammation modulation, liver regeneration, and immune response targeting, signaling a transformative shift in ACLF treatment strategies.

DelveInsight's, “Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights into 3+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs shaping the Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) pipeline landscape. The report delivers a detailed evaluation of pipeline drug profiles, spanning clinical and nonclinical stages, along with therapeutic assessments based on product type, stage of development, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, it offers insights into inactive and discontinued programs, providing a complete picture of the evolving pipeline.

Discover the latest breakthroughs and pipeline intelligence transforming ACLF therapeutics: Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Clinical Trial Analysis

Key Takeaways from the Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Pipeline Report



The ACLF pipeline includes 5+ active therapeutic candidates across early and mid-stage development

Approximately 3+ companies are actively developing innovative therapies for ACLF

Gene therapy and biologics are emerging as promising approaches for disease modification

Increasing focus on inflammation modulation and liver regeneration pathways

Strategic collaborations and research partnerships are accelerating development timelines

Growing interest in precision medicine and targeted therapies for improved patient outcomes

Pipeline diversity spans small molecules, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and peptides

Key ACLF Companies include Genfit, Gyre Therapeutics, and others

Key ACLF Therapies include G1090N, F573, and additional emerging candidates

In April 2026, Yaqrit Ltd announced results of a Multi-Centre, Randomised, Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy of DIALIVE 2.0, a Liver Dialysis Device, for the Treatment of Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) A-TANGO Grade 2-4 Compared to Standard of Care (SoC)

In February 2026, eGenesis, INC announced results of a Phase 1, First-in-Human Safety and Proof-of-Concept Study to Evaluate EGEN-5784 Porcine Liver (Drug Product) in Combination With the Metra® Extra-Corporeal Liver Cross-Circulation Device in Participants With Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure In November 2025, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. announced results of F573 for injection in patients with liver injury (drug-induced liver injury (DILI), chronic hepatitis B (CHB), intrahepatic cholestatic liver injury, etc.).

Understanding Acute on Chronic Liver Failure: A High-Mortality Clinical Syndrome

Acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) represents a severe and rapidly progressing clinical syndrome characterized by acute hepatic decompensation in patients with preexisting chronic liver disease. The condition is frequently associated with one or more extrahepatic organ failures and carries a significantly high short-term mortality rate.

ACLF is typically classified into three categories based on disease progression. Type-A refers to acute liver deterioration in patients with chronic liver disease, Type-B involves acute decompensation in cirrhotic patients, and Type-C reflects acute worsening in individuals with previously decompensated cirrhosis. These classifications help clinicians assess disease severity and guide therapeutic decisions.

The underlying pathophysiology of ACLF is complex and multifactorial. It is primarily driven by an acute precipitating event-such as infection, alcohol-related liver injury, or viral hepatitis-which triggers hepatocellular injury. This leads to a cascade of inflammatory responses involving cytokines, chemokines, and immune dysregulation. Elevated levels of inflammatory mediators such as interleukin-6 and interleukin-8 are commonly observed, reflecting systemic inflammation that exacerbates liver damage and contributes to multi-organ failure.

Both pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) play a crucial role in amplifying inflammatory pathways. These molecules activate Toll-like receptors and other signaling pathways, further intensifying immune responses and tissue injury. As a result, patients with ACLF often experience rapid disease progression with complications such as acute kidney injury, coagulopathy, and metabolic disturbances.

Clinically, ACLF patients present with laboratory abnormalities including elevated bilirubin, prolonged INR, thrombocytopenia, and increased ammonia levels. Management strategies are largely supportive, focusing on stabilizing the patient, preventing complications, and evaluating eligibility for liver transplantation. However, the lack of targeted therapies underscores the urgent need for innovative treatment approaches.

Evolving ACLF Pipeline Landscape: Innovation Targeting Unmet Needs

The Acute on Chronic Liver Failure therapeutic pipeline is witnessing a gradual but significant evolution, driven by increasing understanding of disease mechanisms and unmet clinical needs. The pipeline is currently composed of 5+ therapeutic candidates across early-stage development, with approximately 3+ companies actively engaged in research and development efforts.

These emerging therapies are designed to address critical aspects of ACLF pathogenesis, including systemic inflammation, hepatocyte apoptosis, immune dysregulation, and impaired liver regeneration. The shift from symptomatic management to targeted therapeutic intervention represents a key milestone in ACLF drug development.

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Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Emerging Drugs Profile

G1090N: Genfit

G1090N is an investigational gene therapy candidate designed to address key molecular pathways involved in ACLF pathogenesis. The therapy utilizes advanced viral vector platforms for targeted hepatic delivery, enabling sustained expression of therapeutic genes.

Mechanistically, G1090N aims to reduce systemic and intrahepatic inflammation while promoting hepatocyte regeneration. By modulating immune responses and minimizing cellular apoptosis, the therapy has the potential to significantly improve liver function and patient outcomes. Currently in Phase I clinical development, G1090N represents a novel approach in the ACLF therapeutic landscape.

F573: Gyre Therapeutics

F573 is another promising candidate being explored for the treatment of ACLF. It is designed to inhibit hepatocyte apoptosis and reduce liver injury, thereby improving survival outcomes. The drug has shown potential in targeting key pathways involved in liver cell death and inflammation, making it a valuable addition to the ACLF pipeline.

Explore comprehensive drug profiles and clinical insights: Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Competitive Landscape

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Pipeline Segmentation and Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's report provides a detailed segmentation of ACLF pipeline therapies based on multiple parameters:

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Clinical Development Stages



Phase III (Late-stage candidates)

Phase II (Mid-stage development)

Phase I (Early-stage development)

Preclinical and Discovery-stage programs Inactive and discontinued candidates

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Molecule Types



Small molecules

Monoclonal antibodies

Peptides

Recombinant fusion proteins

Gene therapies Polymer-based therapeutics

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Product Types



Monotherapy

Combination therapy Mono/Combination approaches

This diverse segmentation reflects the complexity of ACLF and highlights the need for multifaceted treatment strategies.

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Clinical Trial and Development Activities

The ACLF pipeline is characterized by increasing clinical trial activity, particularly in early-stage development. Companies are focusing on innovative mechanisms and leveraging advanced technologies to accelerate drug discovery and development.

Collaborations between industry players and academic institutions are playing a crucial role in advancing research efforts. Licensing agreements, mergers, and acquisitions are also contributing to pipeline expansion and commercialization strategies.

Key players such as Genfit and Gyre Therapeutics are at the forefront of innovation, developing therapies that target underlying disease mechanisms rather than merely managing symptoms. These efforts are expected to drive significant progress in ACLF treatment over the coming years.

Stay ahead with in-depth clinical trial insights and partnership analysis: Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Clinical Trial and FDA Approvals

Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Market Drivers, Challenges, and Future Outlook

The growth of the ACLF pipeline is driven by several key factors, including increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases, rising awareness of liver-related complications, and advancements in molecular and genetic research.

The growing burden of liver diseases globally, particularly those associated with alcohol consumption and viral infections, is contributing to increased incidence of ACLF. This, in turn, is driving demand for effective therapeutic solutions.

However, several challenges continue to hinder pipeline progress. These include the heterogeneity of patient populations, lack of validated biomarkers, and complexities in clinical trial design. Additionally, the rapid progression and high mortality associated with ACLF make it difficult to evaluate long-term treatment outcomes.

Despite these challenges, the future outlook for the ACLF pipeline remains promising. Emerging therapies targeting inflammation, immune modulation, and liver regeneration are expected to redefine treatment paradigms. The integration of advanced technologies such as gene therapy and precision medicine is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of ACLF therapeutics.

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Scope of the Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Companies: Genfit, Gyre Therapeutics, and others

Key Therapies: G1090N, F573, and additional emerging candidates

Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAcute on Chronic Liver Failure OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAnalytical PerspectiveLate-Stage ProductsMid-Stage ProductsEarly-Stage ProductsInactive ProductsKey CompaniesKey ProductsUnmet NeedsMarket Drivers and BarriersFuture Perspectives

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.