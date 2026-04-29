Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 25+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Myasthenia Gravis pipeline landscape. It covers the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report



On Apri 28, 2026- Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd. initiated a study objective is to evaluate medium- and long-term safety of HBM9161 in combination with background treatment for gMG patients through the observation on adverse events and laboratory abnormalities during study period.

On April 27, 2026- argenx announced a study is to measure the pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of efgartigimod PH20 SC in pediatric participants with gMG aged 2 to

On April 24, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a phase III study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, Phase III study, to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of remibrutinib in gMG patients who are on stable SOC treatment. Approximately 180 eligible participants will be randomized in a ratio of 1:1, to receive either remibrutinib or matching placebo.

On April 24, 2026- UCB Biopharma SRL announced a study is to assess the safety and tolerability of subcutaneous (sc) administration of rozanolixizumab in pediatric participants aged ≥2 to

On April 22, 2026- Immunovant Sciences GmbH a phase 3 study is to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of IMVT-1402 in adult participants with mild to severe generalized myasthenia gravis

DelveInsight's Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Myasthenia Gravis treatment.

The leading Myasthenia Gravis Companies such as Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Myasthenia Gravis Therapies such as NMD670, KYV-101, Inebilizumab, Eculizumab, UCB7665, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, TAK-079, RVT-1401 and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Myasthenia Gravis? @ Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trials Assessment

The Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Myasthenia Gravis.

Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue. In MG, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks receptors on muscle cells, preventing nerve impulses from properly communicating with muscles. This leads to weakness, particularly in muscles that control eye movements, facial expressions, chewing, swallowing, and speaking. However, it can also affect other muscles, including those involved in breathing and limb movements.

Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs Profile

IMVT-1402: Immunovant/ Roivant Sciences

IMVT-1402 is a next-generation, SC administered anti-FcRn mAb developed by Immunovant for the treatment of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. It effectively lowers pathogenic IgG while preserving normal albumin and cholesterol levels, mitigating safety issues seen with previous FcRn inhibitors. IMVT-1402 is positioned as Immunovant's lead asset and is advancing through clinical trials for conditions such as myasthenia gravis and other autoimmune disorders. Immunovant has strategically opted not to pursue regulatory approval for batoclimab in the indications of myasthenia gravis. Instead, the company aims to capitalize on insights gained from batoclimab clinical studies to guide and expedite the development of its next-generation program, IMVT-1402. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis.

KYV-101: Kyverna Therapeutics

KYV-101 is an autologous, fully human anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy developed by Kyverna Therapeutics to treat B cell-driven autoimmune diseases such as generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). It works by engineering a patient's own T cells to target and eliminate CD19-positive B cells, thereby reducing autoantibody production and potentially“resetting” the immune system. The therapy aims to provide long-lasting remission with a single infusion rather than chronic immunosuppression. Currently, the therapy is being evaluated under Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Myasthenia gravis.

CABA-201: Cabaletta Bio

Resecabtagene autoleucel (CABA-201) is an autologous, fully human anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy developed by Cabaletta Bio for treating B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases such as generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). It works by reprogramming a patient's own T cells to target and eliminate CD19-positive B cells, aiming to remove autoreactive B cells that produce pathogenic antibodies. This deep B-cell depletion may reset the immune system and induce long-term remission. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis.

If you're tracking ongoing Myasthenia Gravis Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Drugs

The Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Myasthenia Gravis Treatment.

Myasthenia Gravis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Myasthenia Gravis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Myasthenia Gravis market.

Myasthenia Gravis Companies

Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Myasthenia Gravis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report covers it all @ Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Myasthenia Gravis Companies- Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Therapies- NMD670, KYV-101, Inebilizumab, Eculizumab, UCB7665, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, TAK-079, RVT-1401 and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

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