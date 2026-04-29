Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 5+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors pipeline landscape. It covers the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Research @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline Report



On April 16, 2026, Merck Healthcare KGaA initiated a phase 2 study is to assess the tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), efficacy, and safety of pimicotinib in Japanese participants with TGCT in two cohorts: Safety Run-in and Expansion.

DelveInsight's Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors treatment.

The leading Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies such as AmMax Bio Inc., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, SynOx Therapeutics, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd., Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics and others. Promising Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline Therapies such as Pexidartinib, Vimseltinib, Pimicotinib(ABSK021), FPA008, Nilotinib, AMB-05X, Emactuzumab, MCS110 and others.

Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in oncology care @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Clinical Trials Assessment

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Overview

Tenosynovial giant cell tumors are a group of generally benign intra-articular and soft tissue tumors with common histologic features. They can be roughly divided into localized and diffuse types. Localized types include giant cell tumors of tendon sheath and localized pigmented villonodular synovitis, whereas diffuse types encompass conventional pigmented villonodular synovitis and diffuse-type giant cell tumor. Localized tumors are generally indolent, whereas diffuse tumors are locally aggressive. Recent developments indicate that tenosynovial giant cell tumors are clonal neoplastic tumors driven by overexpression of CSF1. TSGCT is a benign tumor that arises from the tendon sheath in most cases. However, in a few cases, the diffuse type has been documented to lung metastases. The purpose of this case report was to confirm that TSGCT, localized type, can become malignant, and spread to the lungs.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Emerging Drugs Profile

Vimseltinib: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Vimseltinib is an investigational, orally administered, potent and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of CSF1R. Vimseltinib was discovered using our proprietary drug discovery platform and was designed to selectively bind to the CSF1R switch pocket. Vimseltinib has demonstrated encouraging preliminary efficacy and safety data in patients with TGCT. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors. The MOTION Phase III study is two-part, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of vimseltinib to assess the efficacy and safety in patients with symptomatic TGCT who are not amenable to surgery.

EI-1071: Elixiron Immunotherapeutics

EI-1071 is a small-molecule drug that inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity of the Colony Stimulating Factor‐1 Receptor (CSF‐1R). EI‐1071 has a potentially best-in-class therapeutic index or potency-versus-toxicity profile, shows efficient blood-brain-barrier penetration and causes robust reduction of brain microglia in pre-clinical models. EI-1071 also reduces tumor-associated macrophage numbers and improves tumor control in cancer models. EI-1071 is being developed for the treatment of recurrent and/or diffuse Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors (TGCT), a debilitating disease of the joints driven by over-expression of CSF-1, for which a phase II trial is being planned to start in 2023.

The Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Treatment.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors market.

Learn more about Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking research @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Unmet Needs

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies

AmMax Bio Inc., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, SynOx Therapeutics, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd., Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics and others.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of oncology @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies- AmMax Bio Inc., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, SynOx Therapeutics, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd., Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics and others.

Promising Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline Therapies- Pexidartinib, Vimseltinib, Pimicotinib(ABSK021), FPA008, Nilotinib, AMB-05X, Emactuzumab, MCS110 and others.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Read the full details of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Pipeline on our website @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Vimseltinib: Deciphera PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)AMB-05X: AmMax Bio, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Key CompaniesTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Key ProductsTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors- Unmet NeedsTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors- Market Drivers and BarriersTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors- Future Perspectives and ConclusionTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Analyst ViewsTenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.