Psoriasis Market: Investment-Ready Growth Trends To 2034 Delveinsight Sun Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Ventyx Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics, Abbvie, Novartis

DelveInsight's “Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Psoriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Psoriasis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Psoriasis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Psoriasis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Psoriasis Market Report:

The Psoriasis market size was valued USD 33,803 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR of 1.70% during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2026, CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the“Company”) announced today that it has filed two additional patent applications aimed at strengthening its intellectual property portfolio for tapinarof, a medication already approved to treat psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The first application focuses on a combination therapy that pairs tapinarof with a class of drugs known to be effective in these conditions, while the second covers new cocrystal formulations of tapinarof with those same agents.

In December 2025, Akeda's once-daily oral therapy for plaque psoriasis (PsO) successfully achieved all primary and secondary endpoints in two pivotal Phase III trials, and the company plans to pursue FDA approval in 2026. In the randomized, multicenter, double-blind studies (NCT06088043 and NCT06108544), zasocitinib, an oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, demonstrated robust efficacy in adults with moderate-to-severe PsO.

In December 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VNDA) announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for imsidolimab, a novel IgG4 IL-36 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). Imsidolimab works by inhibiting IL-36 receptor signaling, addressing the deficiency of the endogenous IL-36RA regulator often caused by IL36RN gene mutations in GPP patients. The BLA is supported by positive outcomes from the global Phase 3 GEMINI-1 and GEMINI-2 trials, in which a single intravenous dose of imsidolimab led to rapid skin clearance, achieving clear or nearly clear skin, with efficacy maintained over an approximately two-year maintenance period with monthly dosing. The drug also demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no clinically significant safety concerns.

In September 2025, The FDA approved Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of pediatric plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis, marking it as the first IL-23 inhibitor to receive this approval in the US.

In August 2025, Bausch Health Americas Inc. announced a study to assess the safety, systemic exposure, and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression risk of topically applied IDP-118 lotion in pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

In June 2025, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited released top-line findings from its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of SCD-044, an innovative oral sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor 1 agonist, in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. The trial did not achieve its primary goal of demonstrating a 75% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI ≥75) at Week 16. This Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involved 263 participants diagnosed with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

In March 2025, SFA Therapeutics announced that two head-to-head preclinical studies of its oral psoriasis therapy candidate, SFA-002, will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

In May 2025, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) released updated findings from its Phase III ICONIC-TOTAL trial investigating icotrokinra, an oral peptide, for the treatment of plaque psoriasis (PsO). The randomized study included both adult and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older, with a body surface area involvement as low as 1% and moderate or greater psoriasis affecting key skin regions.

In February 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), a US-based pharmaceutical company, announced results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial evaluating Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) for plaque psoriasis. The LTE trial included the 52-week POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 studies, involving 1,221 participants who received a 6mg daily dose of open-label Sotyktu.

In February 2025, Vyne Therapeutics initiated a randomized Phase Ib clinical trial by dosing the first participant with VYN202, an oral therapy for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. This double-blind, placebo-controlled study includes three dosing groups to evaluate the treatment's safety, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability. Participants will receive either 0.25mg, 0.5mg, or 1mg doses of VYN202, or a placebo, administered once daily over a 12-week period.

In December 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced findings from the POETYK PsA-1 (IM011-054) and POETYK PsA-2 (IM011-055) Phase 3 trials assessing the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Both studies achieved their primary endpoint, demonstrating a significantly higher percentage of Sotyktu-treated patients attaining an ACR20 response-indicating at least a 20% improvement in disease signs and symptoms-after 16 weeks of treatment compared to placebo.

In October 2024, InnoCare Pharma reported that its Phase II clinical trial of the Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor ICP-488 for psoriasis treatment achieved the primary endpoint. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study aimed to assess the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of ICP-488 in adult Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

In August 2024, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced today that Otezla® (apremilast) is now available in the U.S. for pediatric use. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Otezla for treating moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents aged 6 and older, weighing at least 20 kg (44 lb), and who are suitable candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. Currently, there are no other FDA-approved oral treatments for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in this age group.

In the 7MM, the United States accounted for the largest share of the psoriasis market, valued at approximately USD 26,740 million in 2024, with growth expected by 2034.

In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis across the 7MM were estimated at around 15,887,640.

Among the location-specific types, scalp psoriasis recorded the highest number of cases in the US, reaching approximately 4,811,170 in 2024.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of plaque psoriasis cases at approximately 2,099,495 in 2024, while Spain had the lowest, with around 1,042,368 cases in the same year.

In 2024, psoriasis was primarily seen in adults, representing about 97% of all reported cases across the 7MM.

IL-23 inhibitors, including TREMFYA, SKYRIZI, and ILUMYA, are recognized for their good tolerability and established long-term safety. In contrast, IL-17 inhibitors like COSENTYX, TALTZ, and SILIQ have shown quicker psoriasis clearance compared to IL-23 inhibitors.

In 2024, CMS revealed the newly negotiated prices for 10 drugs under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including STELARA (ustekinumab) and ENBREL (etanercept), which are anticipated to encounter biosimilar competition in 2025 and 2029, respectively.

In 2024, CMS announced the updated negotiated prices for 10 drugs under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including STELARA (ustekinumab) and ENBREL (etanercept), which are expected to face biosimilar competition in 2025 and 2029, respectively.

Key Psoriasis Companies: UCB Pharma, Novartis, Sun Pharmaceutical/ Almirall, Bausch Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, LEO Pharma, AnaptysBio, Nimbus Lakshmi/Takeda, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Can-Fite Biopharma, E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals, SFA Therapeutics, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc, and others

Key Psoriasis Therapies: BIMZELX, COSENTYX, ILUMYA/ILUMETR, BRYHALI, SPEVIGO, ENSTILAR, Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, Piclidenoson, QY101, SFA 002, RLS-1496, and others

The Psoriasis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of moderate cases is the highest, followed by severe and mild cases

The Psoriasis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Psoriasis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Psoriasis market dynamics.