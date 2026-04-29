Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline 2026: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Vertex Pharma, Bioleaders Corp., Wave Life Sciences, REGENXBIO

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market.

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy companies working in the treatment market are Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma, Pfizer, FibroGen, Capricor Therapeutics, Fibrogen, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, PepGen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others, are developing therapies for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment



Emerging Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- G ivinostat (ITF2357), ATL1102, SRP-9001, Vamorolone, PF06939926, Pamrevlumab, CAP-1002, Pamrevlumab, Delandistrogene moxeparvovec, EDG 5506, WVE N531, PGN EDO51, UX810, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market in the coming years.

In January 2026, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical-stage gene-editing company leveraging its proprietary ARCUS® platform to advance in vivo gene-editing therapies for diseases with significant unmet need, announced a business update outlining its strategic priorities for 2026. The update highlighted recent advancements across its two lead programs, upcoming clinical milestones, and a solid financial position that supports execution through key value-creating inflection points.

In January 2026, Solid Biosciences (SLDB) shares moved higher on Wednesday after the gene therapy company announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial evaluating its lead candidate SGT-003 in children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle-wasting disorder. The study had been planned to enroll 50–60 patients across clinical sites in the United States, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

In January 2026, Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd (TSE: 4565) announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding (SIX: SANN) covering the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Vamorolone is already approved and marketed under the brand name AGAMREE® for DMD, a rare inherited neuromuscular disorder, in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and China.

In January 2026, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for oncology and other areas with significant unmet medical need, announced that the FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to (Z)-endoxifen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In August 2025, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation to delpacibart zotadirsen (del-zota), an investigational therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients whose mutations are suitable for exon 44 skipping (DMD44). Developed by Avidity Biosciences, del-zota belongs to a new class of RNA-based treatments called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs), which are engineered to enhance targeted delivery and potentially redefine therapeutic approaches for rare genetic disorders.

In July 2025, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a leading company in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, released a statement noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informally requested the company to voluntarily pause shipments of ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, within the U.S. Sarepta stated that it became aware of this potential request earlier in the day through media coverage, at the same time as the general public and patient communities.

In May 2025, Satellos Bioscience's investigational therapy SAT-3247 was found to be safe, well-tolerated, and showed early indications of improved muscle strength in five adults with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). In the initial part of the Phase 1 trial (NCT06565208), the oral small molecule, administered alongside steroids, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in healthy participants. Additionally, the drug's pharmacokinetics-how it is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted-performed as anticipated in individuals with DMD.

In March 2025, REGENXBIO's investigational gene therapy, RGX-202-an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)-continues to show promising results. Data from two additional patients in the Phase 1/2 AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial (NCT05693142) reveal that the therapy consistently generates strong levels of microdystrophin expression. In February 2025, Solid Biosciences reported that its gene therapy candidate, SGT-003, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) achieved 110% microdystrophin expression in early clinical testing. The announcement of 90-day biopsy results from the Phase I/II Inspire DMD trial (NCT06138639) led to a sharp surge in the company's stock, which rose by 78.66%-jumping from $4.03 on February 14 to $7.20 at market open on February 18. Among the first three of six enrolled patients, the observed gene expression suggests a promising potential to slow disease progression and support muscle function.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Overview

The most prevalent genetic neuromuscular condition that affects people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds is Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Only men are affected; it affects 1/3,600 live births of infant boys. Some affected neonates may exhibit moderate hypotonia, but further symptoms are rarely noticeable at birth or throughout the first few months of life.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Givinostat (ITF2357): Italfarmaco

ATL1102: Antisense Therapeutics

SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics

Vamorolone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma

PF06939926: Pfizer

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics

Pamrevlumab: Fibrogen

Delandistrogene moxeparvovec: Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics

EDG 5506: Edgewise Therapeutics

WVE N531: Wave Life Sciences Ltd

PGN EDO51: PepGen UX810: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Route of Administration

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Molecule Type

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Assessment by Product Type

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy By Stage and Product Type

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Assessment by Route of Administration

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy By Stage and Route of Administration

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Assessment by Molecule Type Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy product details are provided in the report. Download the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy therapies

Some of the key companies in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy are - Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, FibroGen, Edgewise Therapeutics, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., ENCell, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Solid Biosciences, Capricor, Nippon Shinyaku, Hansa Biopharma, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, AAVogen, PepGen, Antisense Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Avidity Biosciences, Sarepta Therapeutics, Dyne Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences Inc, Regenxbio, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Analysis:

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drugs and therapies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Market Drivers

Robust Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline, development of Mutation Suppression therapies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatments, regulatory procedure & and lack of standardized protocol and other factors are creating obstacles in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market growth.

Scope of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma, Pfizer, FibroGen, Capricor Therapeutics, Fibrogen, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, PepGen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: Givinostat (ITF2357), ATL1102, SRP-9001, Vamorolone, PF06939926, Pamrevlumab, CAP-1002, Pamrevlumab, Delandistrogene moxeparvovec, EDG 5506, WVE N531, PGN EDO51, UX810, and others

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy current marketed and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy emerging therapies Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market drivers and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Report Introduction

2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Executive Summary

3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Overview

4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Preclinical Stage Products

10. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutics Assessment

11. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Key Companies

14. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Key Products

15. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs

16. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.