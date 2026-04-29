“Higher Anthem” Emerges As The Unofficial Soundtrack Defining The 2026 World Cup

MENAFN - GetNews) Before a ball is kicked, before a stadium fills, before the first whistle cuts through the noise, there's always a signal. A sound that tells the world something bigger is about to happen. Not background music. Not something you barely notice. The kind of sound that locks in instantly and refuses to leave. The kind that follows you from broadcasts to streets, from headphones to stadiums, until it becomes impossible to separate from the tournament itself.

That's how the World Cup used to begin. Not with a fixture list. With a feeling. And that feeling had a soundtrack. You heard it everywhere. Before kickoff, after goals, inside highlight reels that replayed until they became memory. It moved through cars, clubs, and cities that didn't share the same language but somehow shared the same rhythm. The song didn't accompany the World Cup. It became part of it.

Think about La Copa de la Vida, which didn't just open France '98 but announced it to the world. Wavin' Flag turned streets, campaigns, and broadcasts into one shared pulse. And Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) didn't just belong to 2010, it defined it. These songs didn't just sound good; they sounded like something bigger. They felt like victories before they happened and memories before they were made.

Even Coca-Cola understood it. The brand didn't just sponsor the World Cup; it amplified the sound behind it. Campaigns built around songs like“Wavin' Flag” didn't follow the tournament, they carried it into culture. That is what a true World Cup anthem does. It doesn't ask for attention. It takes it.

Somewhere along the way, that stopped. The tournaments grew bigger, louder, and more global, but the sound that once tied everything together faded. FIFA still releases official songs, and the latest,“Lighter” by Jelly Roll and Carin León, carries the badge. But it hasn't taken over the world. It hasn't become unavoidable, and it hasn't become a memory. That absence matters because the World Cup has never just needed a song. It has always needed the song, the one that lives beyond the final whistle.

Now the stage is bigger than ever. In 2026, 48 nations will come together, expanding the reach, the noise, and the attention to unprecedented levels. Everything is growing, except the sound that once defined it.

Then something begins to rise. Not announced. Not assigned. But emerging.

It's called Higher Anthem.

Built around the track“Higher,” produced, written, and performed by PREXXON, the campaign doesn't arrive with an official stamp or a forced narrative. It doesn't need one. From the first moment, it feels familiar, not in style, but in emotion. It carries the same energy those earlier anthems had, the same sense that it was built for something bigger than itself.

It sounds like anticipation. Like a moment seconds away. Most importantly, it sounds like victory. That is what separates a World Cup anthem from everything else. It isn't just heard; it is felt before the moment even happens. It captures the tension before a goal, the explosion after it, and the replay that never gets skipped. It feels like memory before memory exists.

And once a song reaches that point, it spreads. Through highlights, through fans, through culture, until it becomes something real. That is exactly what Higher Anthem is starting to do. Because in the end, the anthem of the World Cup isn't decided by who releases it. It's decided by who plays it. And once the world chooses a song, there's no stopping it.

For the first time in years, that feeling is back. And if 2026 is going to have a song that truly belongs to the world, this is where it begins. Discover it at .