RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA - April 29, 2026 - ALL Trial Lawyers today announced that founding partner Mohammad "Mo" Abuershaid has been named to the Super Lawyers list for the seventh consecutive year and, earlier this year, a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star, and that the firm is expanding its Riverside County parent resource at RiversideCPSLawyer - a site built specifically around investigations by the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) and dependency proceedings at Riverside Superior Court.

The April 8, 2026 Super Lawyers announcement, distributed through ACCESS Newswire, recognized Abuershaid as one of California's leading juvenile dependency and CPS defense attorneys, with a practice serving families throughout Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC ). The release states that Abuershaid has personally handled more than 2,000 juvenile dependency matters across California. He was separately named a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star on January 9, 2026 (ACCESS Newswire via Yahoo Finance ).

Built for Riverside County and Inland Empire Families

Riverside County parents face a specific agency - DPSS - and a specific court system, including self-help resources published by the Riverside Superior Court. RiversideCPSLawyer is organized around that reality.

Key sections for Riverside County parents include:



Riverside CPS Defense Overview - how DPSS investigations begin, escalate, and move to detention.

Blog / Parent Guides - practical first-step content for parents contacted by DPSS.

Practice Areas - dependency, defense against abuse and neglect allegations, and related representation. Contact / Free Consultation - 24/7 parent intake.

About Mohammad Abuershaid

Mohammad Abuershaid is the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers. He earned his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University in 2014 and is admitted to practice in California, the Southern District of California, and the Central District of California. He is certified annually as a juvenile dependency practitioner and is authorized to appear in dependency courts in every county in California (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC). His State Bar record (License #297270) is available from the State Bar of California.

About ALL Trial Lawyers

ALL Trial Lawyers is a California firm concentrating on CPS defense, juvenile dependency, and criminal defense, representing parents and families throughout Southern California's five largest counties.