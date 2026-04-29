HTML Brazilian Translation Company AGBT Expands Reach With Sworn Translation Services And Subtitling

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"AGBT translators offer sworn translations and subtitling in Curitiba."Curitiba-based Agência Brasileira de Traduções (AGBT) expands its reach with sworn translations and subtitling to bridge language gaps for Brazilian and international clients.

Curitiba, Paraná - Agência Brasileira de Traduções (AGBT) today announced a strategic expansion of its language services to include sworn translation (Tradução Juramentada) and subtitling, designed to bridge language gaps for Brazilian and international clients and help them speak the same language. Backed by a rigorous quality process and rapid delivery, the Curitiba-based agency will extend its reach across Brazilian cities and beyond. The move complements AGBT's existing offerings, including free/simple translation, interpretation, transcription, and more, to provide a full spectrum of language solutions.

AGBT's sworn translation service provides legally validated documents for official uses, performed by certified sworn translators to ensure compliance with Brazilian statutory requirements. Its subtitling offering covers films, documentaries, video lessons, training videos, institutional videos, and testimonials, enabling clients to reach domestic and international audiences with accurate captions. The company emphasizes a rigorous, end-to-end quality process-experienced translators, proofreaders and editors-paired with a rapid workflow that delivers completed translations within a few days under the guidance of a dedicated project manager. Although based in Curitiba, Paraná, AGBT serves clients across numerous Brazilian cities and abroad, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for multilingual business needs.

AGBT said the expansion broadens its ability to serve clients across Brazil and beyond by adding sworn translation and subtitling to its existing portfolio of language services. "We are expanding sworn translation services and subtitling to unlock new opportunities for Brazilian and international clients, reinforcing AGBT's commitment to accuracy, accessibility and speed across languages and document workflows. This growth expands our service portfolio and positions us to lead in translation services for business, government and media in a connected world." This plan will strengthen AGBT's end-to-end workflow and extend its reach to more sectors and regions. - Chief Executive Officer, Agência Brasileira de Traduções (AGBT).

The expansion aligns with rising demand for sworn translation and subtitling in Brazil and beyond, as regulatory requirements tighten and cross-border content flows intensify. Industry observers note that the global surge in streaming, e-learning and international commerce has boosted the need for accurate captions and legally validated documents. AGBT plans to bolster its roster of certified sworn translators and editors and to deploy a scalable project-management framework to shorten delivery times while preserving quality, with a view to expanding across more Brazilian cities and select international markets. This positions AGBT as a regional hub for multilingual workflows serving business, government and media clients in a connected world.