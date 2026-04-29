SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - April 29, 2026 - ALL Trial Lawyers today announced that founding partner Mohammad "Mo" Abuershaid has earned his seventh consecutive Super Lawyers selection and 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star recognition, and that the firm has expanded its San Diego County parent resource at SanDiegoCPSLawyer - a site built specifically around San Diego's Child Welfare Services (CWS) under HHSA, Polinsky Children's Center, and the juvenile court at 2851 Meadow Lark Drive.

The April 8, 2026 Super Lawyers announcement, distributed through ACCESS Newswire, recognized Abuershaid as one of California's leading juvenile dependency and CPS defense attorneys. According to the release, he has personally handled more than 2,000 juvenile dependency matters, representing parents at every stage from emergency detentions through trials and appeals, with a practice that expressly includes San Diego County (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC). He was separately named a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star on January 9, 2026 (ACCESS Newswire via Yahoo Finance ).

A San Diego-Specific Resource

San Diego's child welfare system is operated by Child Welfare Services under HHSA. CWS's own Hotline Function and Procedure policy governs cross-reporting to SDPD, the Sheriff, and the District Attorney under Penal Code § 11166. Children removed in San Diego County are typically brought to Polinsky Children's Center, and detention hearings are held at the juvenile court on Meadow Lark Drive.

SanDiegoCPSLawyer is organized around those San Diego-specific touchpoints.

Key parent-facing sections include:



San Diego CPS Defense Overview - how CWS builds and escalates cases.

Practice Areas - dependency, emergency removals, first-24-hours response.

Blog / Parent Guides - practical guides for parents contacted by CWS. Contact Us - 24/7 intake for San Diego County parents.

About Mohammad Abuershaid

Mohammad Abuershaid is the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers. He earned his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University in 2014 and is admitted to practice in California, the Southern District of California, and the Central District of California. He is certified annually as a juvenile dependency practitioner and is authorized to appear in dependency courts in every county in California (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC). His State Bar record (License #297270) is available from the State Bar of California.

About ALL Trial Lawyers

ALL Trial Lawyers is a California firm concentrating on CPS defense, juvenile dependency, and criminal defense, representing families throughout Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC).