LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - April 29, 2026 - ALL Trial Lawyers today announced that founding partner Mohammad "Mo" Abuershaid has earned Super Lawyers selection for the seventh consecutive year and 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star recognition, and that the firm is expanding its Los Angeles parent resource at LosAngelesCPSLawyer - a site built around the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Edmund D. Edelman Children's Court where Los Angeles dependency cases are heard.

The April 8, 2026 Super Lawyers announcement, distributed by ACCESS Newswire, recognized Abuershaid as one of California's leading juvenile dependency and CPS defense attorneys and reported that he has personally handled more than 2,000 juvenile dependency matters across California (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC ). He was separately named a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star on January 9, 2026 (ACCESS Newswire via Yahoo Finance ).

A DCFS-Specific Resource for Los Angeles Families

Los Angeles County's child welfare system operates through DCFS and centralizes dependency proceedings at the Edmund D. Edelman Children's Court. LosAngelesCPSLawyer is organized around that specific agency and that specific court.

Key parent-facing pages include:



Attorney Profile - Mo Abuershaid - credentials, admissions, practice background.

Los Angeles CPS Defense - DCFS investigation and response strategy.

Practice Areas - dependency, emergency removals, parallel criminal defense. Contact Us - 24/7 intake for Los Angeles parents.

About Mohammad Abuershaid

Mohammad Abuershaid is the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers. He earned his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University in 2014 and is admitted to practice in California, the Southern District of California, and the Central District of California. He is certified annually as a juvenile dependency practitioner and is authorized to appear in dependency courts in every county in California (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC). His State Bar record (License #297270) is available from the State Bar of California.

About ALL Trial Lawyers

ALL Trial Lawyers is a California firm concentrating on CPS defense, juvenile dependency, and criminal defense, representing parents and families throughout Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC).