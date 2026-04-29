Prodigy Plumbing Launches $76 Residential Drain Cleaning Offer For Long Beach Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Long Beach plumbing company expands access to professional drain service across LA County and Orange County with new low-cost residential rate

Long Beach, CA - Prodigy Plumbing, the trusted Long Beach plumbin company serving Southern California for more than thirteen years, has announced a new $76 residential drain cleaning offer aimed at giving homeowners across Long Beach, Los Angeles County, and Orange County affordable access to professional plumbing care before small clogs turn into expensive emergencies. The offer covers standard residential drain cleaning service performed by Prodigy's licensed Long Beach plumbers and is available to homeowners throughout the company's full service area.

The announcement comes as more Long Beach homeowners search for reliable, affordable plumbing options that don't sacrifice quality or response time. With one of the largest local plumbing review footprints in the region - backed by more than 950 Google reviews - Prodigy Plumbing is positioning the $76 drain cleaning as an entry point for residents who have been postponing plumbing maintenance due to the unpredictable pricing common across the Long Beach plumbing industry.

“Slow drains, gurgling sinks, and recurring backups are some of the most common plumbing problems we see in Long Beach homes,” said a Prodigy Plumbing spokesperson.“Most of those issues start small. By making professional drain cleaning available at $76, we're giving homeowners across Long Beach and the surrounding Southern California communities a real reason to handle the problem early, before it becomes a sewer line repair, water damage claim, or weekend emergency call.”

What the $76 Residential Drain Cleaning Includes

The $76 residential drain cleaning service from Prodigy Plumbing is designed to address the everyday clogs that affect Long Beach households the most: kitchen sinks slowed by grease and food buildup, bathroom drains backed up with hair and soap residue, and tubs and showers struggling to drain properly. A licensed Long Beach plumber from Prodigy arrives on time, diagnoses the affected drain, and clears the line using professional equipment built to remove blockages without damaging plumbing or fixtures.

Unlike DIY chemical drain cleaners - which can corrode pipes, harm older plumbing systems, and only address the surface of a clog - the Prodigy Plumbing team uses tools that remove the actual blockage. That means homeowners get longer-lasting results, fewer repeat service calls, and a clear professional read on whether the problem is isolated or part of a deeper sewer or drain issue worth addressing.

For Long Beach homeowners with older properties, recurring clogs, or homes located on tree-lined streets where root intrusion is common, Prodigy's licensed plumbers can also recommend follow-up options such as sewer camera inspection, hydro jetting, or trenchless sewer repair if a deeper issue is uncovered. Customers are never pressured into upgrades; the $76 service stands on its own.

Why Long Beach Homeowners Are Booking Drain Cleaning Now

Long Beach plumbing systems face a unique combination of stressors. Many homes in Long Beach, Lakewood, Carson, Cerritos, and surrounding LA County and Orange County neighborhoods were built decades ago, which means cast iron pipes, galvanized lines, and aging sewer laterals are common. Add Southern California's hard water, mature street-tree root systems, and high household water usage, and the result is plumbing that needs more frequent professional attention than most homeowners realize.

Prodigy Plumbing's licensed team has spent more than thirteen years working inside Long Beach homes and has built its drain cleaning service around the conditions that actually exist in this market. Whether the home is a mid-century property near Belmont Shore, a newer build closer to Long Beach Airport, or a historic bungalow in Bixby Knolls, the same trained Long Beach plumbing professionals handle the call.

The $76 offer is intended to remove the price barrier that often keeps homeowners from calling a Long Beach plumber until the situation is already an emergency. Drain cleaning at this price point is rare among licensed plumbing companies in the region, and Prodigy is making it available without a membership requirement and without the bait-and-switch tactics common in the broader Long Beach plumbing market.

Coverage Across Long Beach, LA County, and Orange County

The $76 residential drain cleaning offer is available throughout Prodigy Plumbing's full service area. That includes Long Beach, Lakewood, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Norwalk, Whittier, San Pedro, Rancho Palos Verdes, Torrance, and Gardena across Los Angeles County, as well as Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fountain Valley, La Habra, Los Alamitos, and Orange across Orange County. The full Long Beach plumbing service area is listed at prodigyplumbers.

Same-day service availability is the standard, and the licensed Long Beach plumbing team operates with rapid dispatch so that homeowners aren't left waiting through a slow drain or a backed-up kitchen sink for days. This same-day standard applies to the $76 residential drain cleaning service whenever scheduling allows.

Backed by Long Beach's Most Reviewed Plumbing Team

Prodigy Plumbing has earned more than 950 Google reviews from Long Beach homeowners and businesses, making it one of the most reviewed and most recognized plumbing companies in the Long Beach service area. That reputation has been built on three things: licensed and trained Long Beach plumbing technicians, transparent pricing, and a commitment to fixing the problem the first time without upselling unnecessary work.

The $76 drain cleaning offer is a direct extension of that approach. Long Beach homeowners get the same Prodigy team, the same licensed Long Beach plumbers, and the same workmanship standard that produced those 950-plus five-star reviews - at a price designed to make professional drain service the obvious choice over guesswork and store-bought chemicals.

How to Schedule the $76 Drain Cleaning

Long Beach homeowners interested in the $76 residential drain cleaning offer can schedule service in two ways. They can call Prodigy Plumbing directly at (562) 250-5844 to speak with a dispatcher and request a same-day appointment, or they can book online through the scheduling tool at prodigyplumbers. The licensed Long Beach plumbing team is available throughout the week to handle requests across Long Beach, LA County, and Orange County.

Homeowners with active emergencies - such as a fully blocked main line, sewage backup, or active flooding - are encouraged to call (562) 250-5844 immediately so a Long Beach plumbing technician can be dispatched on a priority basis. Prodigy Plumbing offers 24/7 emergency plumbing response in addition to its standard residential plumbing services.

About Prodigy Plumbing

Prodigy Plumbing is a licensed Long Beach plumbing company providing residential and commercial plumbing services, sewer and drain services, and HVAC services across Long Beach, Los Angeles County, and Orange County. With more than thirteen years of experience and over 950 Google reviews from Long Beach customers, Prodigy Plumbing is recognized as one of the leading plumbing companies in the Long Beach service area. The Prodigy team specializes in drain cleaning, sewer line repair, trenchless sewer repair, hydro jetting, leak detection, water heater installation, and emergency plumbing services for homeowners and businesses across Southern California.

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Prodigy Plumbing

3090 E 29th St

Long Beach, CA 90806

Phone: (562) 250-5844

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