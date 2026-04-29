Best 1031 Exchange Intermediaries In The US (Complete Investor Guide)
In this guide, we'll explore the best 1031 exchange intermediaries in the US, what differentiates them, and how to choose the right one for your investment strategy.
What Does a 1031 Exchange Intermediary Do?
A qualified intermediary is required by the IRS to:
Hold proceeds from your sale (you cannot touch the funds)
Prepare exchange agreements and documentation
Facilitate the transfer of properties
Ensure compliance with strict timelines (45-day & 180-day rules)
Without a QI, your exchange is automatically disqualified.
Best 1031 Exchange Intermediaries (2026)
1. 1031 Specialists
Best for: Personalized guidance & investor support
1031 Specialists stands out for its tailored, advisory-first approach. Unlike large institutional players, they emphasize clarity, accessibility, and direct communication.
Why it stands out:
Dedicated advisor per client
Strong compliance handling
Ideal for both beginners and experienced investors
2. Accruit
Best for: Technology + enterprise solutions
Accruit combines digital tools with deep industry expertise, making it ideal for investors who want transparency and process tracking.
Key advantage:
Workflow automation tools
Scalable for complex portfolios
3. Starker Services, Inc.
Best for: Experience and legacy reputation
Founded in 1987, Starker is one of the oldest QIs in the US and has facilitated thousands of exchanges.
Key advantage:
Decades of experience
Trusted by major real estate firms
4. 1031 Exchange Intermediaries
Best for: Personalized, strategy-driven exchanges
This firm focuses on guiding investors through complex exchanges with a more hands-on approach.
Key advantage:
30+ years of experience
Strategy-focused advisory
5. 1031 Services, Inc.
Best for: Full-service exchange structures
They offer advanced exchange structures like reverse and improvement exchanges.
Key advantage:
Broad service offerings
Strong collaboration with tax advisors
6. Exchange Gurus
Best for: Tech-enabled experience
A newer player combining software with expert support.
Key advantage:
Real-time tracking tools
Strong insurance coverage for funds
What Makes a Great Intermediary?
Choosing the right intermediary isn't just about brand name-it's about risk management.
1. Security of Funds
Look for:
Segregated accounts
Fidelity bonds
Errors & omissions insurance
2. Experience
A QI with decades of transactions reduces the chance of costly mistakes.
3. Communication
You need clear guidance, especially during:
Property identification
Deadline management
Documentation
4. Flexibility
Not all exchanges are simple. Some require:
Reverse exchanges
Build-to-suit structures
Real Investor Insight (From the Market)
From real-world investor discussions, the most important factors when choosing a QI are:
“You want a QI that has a good track record, experience, and good reviews.”
Additionally, many investors highlight that intermediaries:
Earn revenue partly from holding funds
Differ significantly in communication quality
Should not be chosen purely based on price
How to Choose the Right One
Ask these questions before deciding:
Do they assign a dedicated advisor?
How are my funds secured and held?
What happens if something goes wrong?
Do they handle complex exchanges?
Final Thoughts
The best 1031 exchange intermediary isn't necessarily the biggest-it's the one that minimizes risk, ensures compliance, and supports your investment strategy.
For investors seeking a balance of expertise, clarity, and personalized support, 1031 Specialists is a strong choice in today's market.
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