MENAFN - GetNews) A successful 1031 exchange depends heavily on one key player: the qualified intermediary (QI). This entity is responsible for holding your funds, preparing documentation, and ensuring your exchange complies with IRS rules.

In this guide, we'll explore the best 1031 exchange intermediaries in the US, what differentiates them, and how to choose the right one for your investment strategy.

What Does a 1031 Exchange Intermediary Do?

A qualified intermediary is required by the IRS to:



Hold proceeds from your sale (you cannot touch the funds)

Prepare exchange agreements and documentation

Facilitate the transfer of properties Ensure compliance with strict timelines (45-day & 180-day rules)

Without a QI, your exchange is automatically disqualified.

Best 1031 Exchange Intermediaries (2026)

1. 1031 Specialists

Best for: Personalized guidance & investor support

1031 Specialists stands out for its tailored, advisory-first approach. Unlike large institutional players, they emphasize clarity, accessibility, and direct communication.

Why it stands out:



Dedicated advisor per client

Strong compliance handling Ideal for both beginners and experienced investors

2. Accruit

Best for: Technology + enterprise solutions

Accruit combines digital tools with deep industry expertise, making it ideal for investors who want transparency and process tracking.

Key advantage:



Workflow automation tools Scalable for complex portfolios

3. Starker Services, Inc.

Best for: Experience and legacy reputation

Founded in 1987, Starker is one of the oldest QIs in the US and has facilitated thousands of exchanges.

Key advantage:



Decades of experience Trusted by major real estate firms

4. 1031 Exchange Intermediaries

Best for: Personalized, strategy-driven exchanges

This firm focuses on guiding investors through complex exchanges with a more hands-on approach.

Key advantage:



30+ years of experience Strategy-focused advisory

5. 1031 Services, Inc.

Best for: Full-service exchange structures

They offer advanced exchange structures like reverse and improvement exchanges.

Key advantage:



Broad service offerings Strong collaboration with tax advisors

6. Exchange Gurus

Best for: Tech-enabled experience

A newer player combining software with expert support.

Key advantage:



Real-time tracking tools Strong insurance coverage for funds

What Makes a Great Intermediary?

Choosing the right intermediary isn't just about brand name-it's about risk management.

1. Security of Funds

Look for:



Segregated accounts

Fidelity bonds Errors & omissions insurance

2. Experience

A QI with decades of transactions reduces the chance of costly mistakes.

3. Communication

You need clear guidance, especially during:



Property identification

Deadline management Documentation

4. Flexibility

Not all exchanges are simple. Some require:



Reverse exchanges Build-to-suit structures

Real Investor Insight (From the Market)

From real-world investor discussions, the most important factors when choosing a QI are:

“You want a QI that has a good track record, experience, and good reviews.”

Additionally, many investors highlight that intermediaries:



Earn revenue partly from holding funds

Differ significantly in communication quality Should not be chosen purely based on price

How to Choose the Right One

Ask these questions before deciding:



Do they assign a dedicated advisor?

How are my funds secured and held?

What happens if something goes wrong? Do they handle complex exchanges?

Final Thoughts

The best 1031 exchange intermediary isn't necessarily the biggest-it's the one that minimizes risk, ensures compliance, and supports your investment strategy.

For investors seeking a balance of expertise, clarity, and personalized support, 1031 Specialists is a strong choice in today's market.