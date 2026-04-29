Canada To UK Shipping Gets Faster: New Routes Cut Delivery Time Significantly

MENAFN - GetNews) International shipping is no longer a difficult task. By turning to Meest, you can quickly and smoothly send parcels from Canada and England and deliver important paperwork along with gifts for family. The company offers competitive rates, multiple routes, and a convenient online booking option.

Why Choose Meest for Transferring Goods Abroad

Meest is a company with many years of experience in the industry and your trusted partner for shipping from Canada to UK. In addition to a straightforward process and user-friendly service, you can count on:



Fast parcel delivery: The duration of shipping depends on many factors, but in each case, the company makes every effort to ensure that the shipment arrives at its destination as quickly as possible.

Easy-to-navigate process: You do not need complicated instructions to complete the shipment; follow simple steps to get the task done.

Trackable code: You can track your parcel along the entire route, receiving accurate information about its location at a specific time.

Multifunctional website: It allows you to create an account, register a parcel from home, and even use the cost calculator to determine the exact fee. Affordable prices: You can choose one of several delivery methods that will fit your budget and will not become a burden on your wallet.

Moreover, Meest insures every parcel to United Kingdom that it deals with. If desired, you can also increase the insurance amount so as not to worry about the package's safety.

Steps to Send Package to the United Kingdom

To use international delivery services, you need to follow a simple instruction:

Determine the method of processing the parcel that suits you. You can go to the drop-off point and send it as usual, or register it online to avoid queues.

Prepare the items that you plan to send. If you want to transfer them by courier delivery, pack them in a box. Otherwise, you can stack them in a pile at the office.

Fill out the online form carefully, describing the dimensions of the parcel and its contents. Skip this stage if you are not planning to pre-order.

Pay the commission. Pricing is transparent, so you will not encounter any hidden charges. You can pay for the delivery online or at the office.

Hand over the box to a branch or courier. You can deliver it to the Meest, Canada Post, UPS, or other partner depending on your location.

The minimum weight for shipping to United Kingdom from Canada is 2 kilograms, while the maximum weight is limited to 30 kg. You can send clothes, toys, gifts, shoes, books, documents, and much more. Some items are prohibited from shipping. Explore their list in advance.

How Long Does Shipping from Canada to UK Take?

There are several ways to send a package from Canada to the United Kingdom.

Expedited service is an express delivery option taking up to 3 business days, which is a perfect variant for short deadlines and urgent shipments.

Air delivery takes a little longer and can reach 10-15 business days. It is the best choice when you want the delivery to arrive faster but are not in a hurry.

Sea delivery is a cheap but longer route. It is ideal if you send the package early, and do not worry about a possible delay. Its duration is on average 6-8 weeks.

As for the shipping cost from Canada to UK, it depends on the size of the package and the delivery method. The cost of sea shipping starts from $4.95 / kg, while the air delivery starts from $8.95 / kg. You can choose any option that suits your finances and get high-quality service and prompt arrival for every case.

Meest is a professional carrier with over 30 years of experience. Trust a reliable contractor to deliver your parcel abroad quickly and stress-free.