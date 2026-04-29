ONE Famm Music Group & Trendsetters Music Unite To Launch Black Label Spirits Bridging Music, Culture, And Premium Spirits Through Artist-Driven Branding

MENAFN - GetNews)In a bold move redefining the intersection of music, culture, and entrepreneurship,andhave officially joined forces to launch- a premium, culturally driven spirits brand designed to empower artists and elevate ownership within the entertainment industry.

This strategic collaboration marks a new era where music brands are no longer just cultural influencers-but equity stakeholders in lifestyle products.

A Cultural Power Move in a Transforming Industry

The global spirits industry is currently undergoing rapid transformation, with major acquisitions, shifting consumer habits, and increased demand for premium and culturally authentic brands. Recent multi-billion-dollar merger activity among major liquor companies highlights how competitive and opportunity-rich the market has become.

At the same time, consumers are actively seeking authentic, story-driven brands, with Black-owned spirits experiencing significant growth and visibility in recent years.

Recognizing this shift, ONE FAMM MUSIC GROUP and TRENDSETTERS MUSIC have positioned Black Label Spirits at the center of this cultural and economic evolution.

From Music to Ownership: Building a Lifestyle Empire

Black Label Spirits Company was created as more than a beverage brand-it is a platform for ownership, branding, and generational wealth creation.

“Our vision is to turn artists into owners, not just promoters,” said Theo“Mr. Network” Hall III, CEO of ONE FAMM MUSIC GROUP and Co-Founder of Black Label Spirits. “We're bridging the gap between music and business by giving artists a stake in products that live beyond the stage.”

TRENDSETTERS MUSIC brings its innovative marketing approach and cultural influence to the partnership, helping shape the brand's identity across music, nightlife, and lifestyle spaces.

White Label Strategy: Powering Artist-Owned Brands

At the core of Black Label Spirits' business model is its white-label and private branding strategy, allowing artists, influencers, and entertainment brands to:



Launch custom-branded spirits lines under their own name

Build equity-backed lifestyle brands

Integrate products into music videos, tours, and live events Monetize their audience beyond streaming revenue

This approach positions Black Label Spirits as both a premium spirits company and a brand incubator.

Where Music Meets the Bottle

Black Label Spirits has already begun integrating its products into:



Music videos and visual content

Artist performances and tours

Exclusive nightlife experiences Celebrity and influencer branding campaigns

By embedding the brand directly into culture, the company is creating organic visibility and authentic consumer engagement -a strategy proven to drive success in both the spirits and entertainment industries.

Expanding a Black-Owned Ecosystem

In addition to its own product line-including Vodka, Whiskey, Bourbon, and Tequila -Black Label Spirits also supports and distributes other Black-owned brands, contributing to a broader movement of ownership and representation in the spirits space.

Industry-wide, there has been a growing push to support Black-owned spirits brands and increase access to capital, distribution, and visibility.

Black Label Spirits is actively contributing to that movement by building a distribution ecosystem designed for scale and inclusion.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Culture-Driven Commerce

As the lines between entertainment, business, and lifestyle continue to blur, ONE FAMM MUSIC GROUP and TRENDSETTERS MUSIC are positioning Black Label Spirits as a leader in the next generation of brand ownership.

“This is bigger than a spirits company,” added Co-Founder James“JD” Drummond. “This is about creating a lane where culture owns what it creates.”

With expansion plans underway-including new artist partnerships, national distribution growth, and strategic investment opportunities-Black Label Spirits is poised to become a dominant force at the intersection of music, culture, and premium spirits.

About ONE FAMM MUSIC GROUP

ONE FAMM MUSIC GROUP is a leading independent record label and entertainment company founded by Theo“Mr. Network” Hall III, with a legacy of producing and marketing successful music projects across multiple genres.

About TRENDSETTERS MUSIC

TRENDSETTERS MUSIC is an innovative music and branding company known for shaping culture, developing artists, and driving influential marketing campaigns within the entertainment industry.

About Black Label Spirits Company

Black Label Spirits Company is a premium spirits brand and distribution platform offering Vodka, Whiskey, Bourbon, and Tequila. Founded by James“JD” Drummond and Theo“Mr. Network” Hall III, the company specializes in white-label branding, artist partnerships, and culturally driven marketing strategies.