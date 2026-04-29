House Cleaning Fort Myers: Extreme Maids Marks A Decade As Southwest Florida's Most Trusted Cleaning Service

MENAFN - GetNews) Veteran-Owned Maid Service Celebrates 10 Years and 500+ Five-Star Reviews Serving Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Estero, Naples, Marco Island, Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers Beach, and North Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Florida - Extreme Maids, a veteran-owned professional house cleaning company, is celebrating ten years of trusted service throughout Southwest Florida. Since first serving the Fort Myers community in 2015, Extreme Maids has grown into one of the most recognized and most reviewed house cleaning Fort Myers residents rely on - earning more than 500 verified five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, and Angi and building long-term relationships with thousands of homeowners across Lee and Collier Counties.

What began as a commitment to deliver reliable, detail-focused house cleaning Fort Myers homeowners could count on has grown into a decade-long track record that speaks for itself. The 500+ five-star reviews Extreme Maids has earned weren't built overnight - they were earned home by home, visit by visit, across Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Estero, Naples, Marco Island, Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers Beach, and North Fort Myers. That reputation is what made expansion into Tampa Bay and Miami possible. Southwest Florida built this company.

Ten Years of House Cleaning Fort Myers Homeowners Have Trusted

Extreme Maids was founded by Henry Severe, a U.S. military veteran who set out to build a cleaning company Southwest Florida could genuinely rely on. A decade later, that mission hasn't changed - but the results speak for themselves.

“Southwest Florida homeowners gave us our start, and they've been with us every step of the way,” said Henry Severe, founder of Extreme Maids.“The five-star reviews we've earned in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Naples - those came from real families who trusted us enough to keep coming back, year after year. That loyalty is what allowed us to grow. We don't take that for granted, and we never will.”

Every house cleaner Fort Myers residents invite into their home through Extreme Maids is background-checked, insured, and professionally trained. After ten years of service, the standard has never dropped - because the team that shows up to a Fort Myers home today is held to the same accountability that earned those first five-star reviews in 2015.

500+ Five-Star Reviews Built Right Here in Southwest Florida

With a 4.9-star rating in Naples, a perfect 5.0 stars in Bonita Springs, and 4.6 stars in Fort Myers, Extreme Maids has become one of the most-reviewed professional cleaning services in Southwest Florida. The qualities Fort Myers homeowners highlight most consistently are the same ones the company was built on:



Reliability - cleaning teams that arrive on time, ready to work, every single visit - for ten years running

Thoroughness - detail-focused house cleaning Fort Myers homeowners notice the moment they walk back through the door

Trustworthiness - background-checked, insured, and professionally trained cleaners - no exceptions

Communication - responsive, professional support from the moment you book to the moment the job is done Consistency - recurring clients who have trusted Extreme Maids not for one visit, but for years of spotless results

Southwest Florida's large seasonal resident population, thriving vacation rental market, and growing communities of waterfront homeowners have made professional, reliable cleaning services an essential part of home ownership in the region. Extreme Maids has been the answer to that need for a decade - and continues to be the first call Fort Myers homeowners make.

Complete House Cleaning Fort Myers Services - Built for Southwest Florida Living

Extreme Maids offers a full range of professional residential cleaning services designed specifically around the needs of Southwest Florida homeowners, seasonal residents, vacation property owners, and short-term rental hosts:



Standard house cleaning - a thorough top-to-bottom clean of all rooms and living areas, backed by the 200% Satisfaction Guarantee

Deep cleaning Fort Myers - intensive detail cleaning covering appliances, baseboards, ceiling fans, and hard-to-reach areas throughout your home

Recurring cleaning Fort Myers - weekly (save 20%), biweekly (save 15%), or monthly plans trusted by hundreds of Southwest Florida families

Move out cleaning Fort Myers - detailed move-in and move-out cleaning that helps renters and homeowners protect their full deposit

Seasonal and vacation home cleaning - professional preparation and maintenance for part-time Southwest Florida residences and snowbird properties

Airbnb and short-term rental turnover cleaning - fast, reliable turnovers that protect your ratings and keep guests returning season after season One-time cleaning - no contract required, no commitment, backed by the 200% Satisfaction Guarantee

Every cleaning is customized to fit the home, the schedule, and the specific needs of the property. Whether it's a waterfront estate in Cape Coral, a seasonal condo in Bonita Springs, or a family home in Lehigh Acres - Extreme Maids delivers the same five-star standard every time.

Proudly Serving Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Estero, Naples, Marco Island, Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers Beach, and North Fort Myers

For ten years, Extreme Maids has served homeowners across Lee and Collier Counties. Today, professional cleaning services in the area are available throughout every major community in Southwest Florida:



Fort Myers - Lee County's largest city and the heart of Extreme Maids' Southwest Florida operation for the past decade

Cape Coral - one of Florida's fastest-growing cities, with thousands of waterfront and residential properties that trust Extreme Maids for recurring service

Bonita Springs - a thriving community between Naples and Fort Myers where Extreme Maids holds a perfect 5.0-star rating

Estero - a rapidly growing community where Extreme Maids has been a trusted presence for nearly a decade

Naples - one of Florida's most affluent communities, where Extreme Maids has earned a 4.9-star rating delivering the highest standard of care

Marco Island - a premier island destination with significant vacation, luxury, and short-term rental property inventory

Lehigh Acres - one of Lee County's fastest-growing residential communities, now served by Southwest Florida's most trusted cleaning team

Fort Myers Beach - a sought-after coastal community where vacation homeowners and seasonal residents rely on Extreme Maids to keep their properties guest-ready North Fort Myers - a growing community across the Caloosahatchee River where Extreme Maids brings the same decade-tested five-star standard

Spring 2026: Trusted for a Decade - Ready for Your Home Today

With the winter season winding down and Southwest Florida's summer approaching, many homeowners are scheduling professional cleanings to refresh their properties after months of full-time or seasonal use. Snowbirds preparing to head north, vacation rental hosts transitioning between guests, and Fort Myers families ready for a fresh start - Extreme Maids has been the trusted answer to all of it for ten years.

Extreme Maids is currently accepting new clients throughout Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Estero, Naples, Marco Island, Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers Beach, and North Fort Myers. New customers can save $20 on their first cleaning using promo code WELCOME20 at extrememaids.

Recurring customers save up to 20% on weekly cleaning plans and 15% on biweekly service. Book online in less than 60 seconds at extrememaids.

About Extreme Maids

Extreme Maids is a veteran-owned professional house cleaning company founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company has served Southwest Florida since 2015 and provides residential cleaning services throughout Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, Tampa Bay, and Miami. Extreme Maids specializes in standard house cleaning, deep cleaning, recurring maid service, move-in and move-out cleaning, and vacation rental cleaning. All cleaning professionals are background-checked, insured, and professionally trained. Extreme Maids has earned more than 500 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, and Angi and backs every cleaning with its 200% Satisfaction Guarantee - re-clean for free, or receive a full refund. No contracts required. Book online in 60 seconds at extrememaids.