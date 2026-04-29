FEDELAW Federal Employment Attorneys Welcomes Former EEOC Administrative Judge Pete Massaro As Of Counsel
Before his appointment as an Administrative Judge, Massaro was an Assistant Regional Counsel for the Social Security Administration (SSA), representing the SSA before the EEOC and the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). Massaro now uses his expertise developed in the federal system to advocate for workers when their employers mistreat them.
"Pete's background is exemplary," said FEDELAW managing partner Justin Schnitzer. "We're excited to add his extensive knowledge of the federal regulatory system to our team. His expertise on how these cases are adjudicated will be a huge benefit to our clients."
Massaro graduated magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, cum laude, from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
FEDELAW Federal Employment Attorneys represents federal employees nationwide in EEOC, MSPB, disability, whistleblower, and other legal matters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment