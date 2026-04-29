FEDELAW Federal Employment Attorneys Welcomes Former EEOC Administrative Judge Pete Massaro As Of Counsel

MENAFN - GetNews)FEDELAW Federal Employment Attorneys is pleased to welcome Pete Massaro to its legal team as Of Counsel. Massaro brings a formidable track record of federal experience to the firm. He served for over seven years as an Administrative Judge at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). During that time, he heard hundreds of complex cases alleging unlawful discrimination by U.S. government agencies against their employees. Known for his impartial and meticulous evaluation of evidentiary records, Massaro consistently awarded appropriate relief in cases where discrimination was established.

Before his appointment as an Administrative Judge, Massaro was an Assistant Regional Counsel for the Social Security Administration (SSA), representing the SSA before the EEOC and the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). Massaro now uses his expertise developed in the federal system to advocate for workers when their employers mistreat them.

"Pete's background is exemplary," said FEDELAW managing partner Justin Schnitzer. "We're excited to add his extensive knowledge of the federal regulatory system to our team. His expertise on how these cases are adjudicated will be a huge benefit to our clients."

Massaro graduated magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, cum laude, from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

FEDELAW Federal Employment Attorneys represents federal employees nationwide in EEOC, MSPB, disability, whistleblower, and other legal matters.