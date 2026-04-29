Schuyler Tansey Launches“Early Foundations Pledge” To Strengthen Childhood Literacy

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Schuyler TanseySchuyler Tansey, an Elementary Education student at Xavier University in Cincinnati, calls for renewed focus on early literacy and foundational learning.

Oak Hill, WV, USA - April 29, 2026 - Schuyler Tansey, an aspiring elementary educator at Xavier University, has launched the“Early Foundations Pledge,” a personal commitment to strengthening early childhood literacy and encouraging families and communities to take practical action in support of foundational learning.

The pledge is rooted in her belief that“elementary school is where students learn how to learn.” Through her studies and service work across New York, West Virginia, New Jersey, and Ohio, Tansey has seen how early support shapes long-term outcomes.

“Education is about planting seeds,” she has said.“You may not see the results right away, but they matter.” She also emphasises that“students bring their community experiences into the classroom,” reinforcing the need for consistent support both in and out of school.

Why Early Literacy Matters Now

Recent data highlights the urgency of strengthening early learning:



National assessments show that roughly one-third of fourth graders read below basic proficiency levels.

Research indicates that students who are not reading proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave school without a diploma.

Studies link strong early literacy skills to improved long-term academic performance and career outcomes. Early intervention programmes have demonstrated measurable gains in reading fluency and comprehension.

These figures underscore what Tansey has observed firsthand through tutoring and volunteer work: early foundations matter.

“When children feel supported early, it changes how they see themselves,” she has said.“Confidence in reading becomes confidence in life.”

The“Early Foundations Pledge”: 7 Personal Commitments

As part of this initiative, Schuyler Tansey commits to the following concrete behaviours:

Dedicate weekly time to tutoring or mentoring young readers.

Incorporate structured literacy practices into lesson planning during training.

Promote clear, measurable reading goals in classroom settings.

Engage families in simple at-home literacy strategies.

Advocate for consistent reading routines within communities she serves.

Continue studying evidence-based literacy methods.

Conduct regular self-reflection to evaluate teaching effectiveness.



The Do-It-Yourself Literacy Toolkit

Tansey encourages families and community members to take simple, no-cost actions:

Read aloud to a child for 15 minutes daily.

Create a consistent bedtime reading routine.

Visit local libraries regularly.

Encourage children to retell stories in their own words.

Practice basic sight words weekly.

Limit screen time during reading hours.

Ask open-ended questions about books.

Model reading behaviour at home.

Write short daily journal entries together.

Celebrate reading milestones.



“These steps do not require special tools,” Tansey notes.“They require consistency.”

30-Day Literacy Progress Tracker

Week 1:



Establish a daily 15-minute reading habit. Track reading days on a simple calendar.

Week 2:



Introduce five new sight words. Practice reading aloud twice daily.

Week 3:



Encourage independent reading time. Discuss story themes and characters.

Week 4:



Revisit earlier books to measure fluency improvement. Reflect on progress and adjust routines.

Small habits build measurable growth.

Share Your Progress

Participants are invited to share their commitment publicly using short reflections such as:



“Day 7 of the Early Foundations Pledge: Reading is becoming routine.”

“We added five new sight words this week.” “Consistency is building confidence.”



For those who prefer privacy, a simple handwritten log or personal journal works equally well.

Call to Action

Schuyler Tansey invites families, students, and educators to take the Early Foundations Pledge and begin today. Strong literacy habits start with small, daily actions.

Commit to Day One. Read together. Track progress. Share the toolkit.

About Schuyler Tansey

Schuyler Tansey is an Elementary Education student at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Raised in midtown Manhattan, she has volunteered in communities across West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. Her academic focus and service work centre on early literacy, mentorship, and strengthening foundational learning for young students.

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