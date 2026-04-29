New Children's Book Series“The Four” By George Rosling Highlights Friendship Across Cultures

Children's author George Rosling presents a thoughtful and engaging series that introduces young readers to the power of friendship across cultures. His three book series, The Four, tells the story of four children whose lives change when they discover the value of learning about each other's traditions and beliefs.

The series begins with The Four: Friends for Life, where four classmates who rarely spoke to each other suddenly find themselves facing an unexpected situation together. After a lorry crashes into their school building, Agrippa, Audrey, Basharat, and Brielle become trapped inside a classroom while emergency crews work to rescue them.

While waiting to be rescued, the children begin sharing stories about their names, families, and beliefs. The conversation reveals that each child comes from a different cultural and religious background. Instead of letting these differences separate them, the children become curious about one another and begin forming a strong friendship.

Once they are safely rescued, the four friends decide to continue learning about each other's cultures by visiting one another's homes. These visits allow them to experience different traditions, family customs, and celebrations.

In the second book, The Four: Teamwork, the children take their friendship further by working together to help others. Their plan to raise money for charity brings the group closer together and teaches them valuable lessons about cooperation and responsibility.

The story also includes moments of fun as the children plan a camping adventure in Agrippa's garden. When rain disrupts their plans, the evening turns into an unexpected adventure that strengthens their friendship even more.

The third book, The Four: Celebrations Together, focuses on the cultural traditions and celebrations that shape the lives of the four friends. Through different family gatherings and cultural celebrations, the children gain a deeper understanding of each other's beliefs and traditions.

These experiences highlight the joy of sharing traditions with friends and show that cultural differences can bring people closer rather than divide them.

George Rosling's goal in writing The Four series is to introduce children to cultural awareness in a positive and engaging way. The stories encourage curiosity and respect while showing how friendships can grow between people from different backgrounds.

The characters in the series demonstrate that kindness, teamwork, and understanding are the foundations of strong friendships. Through their adventures, young readers are reminded that learning about others can be both exciting and rewarding.

The series includes three books that build upon each other as the friendship between Agrippa, Audrey, Basharat, and Brielle grows through shared experiences.

Head to Amazon to purchase your copies.

Book one:

Book two:

Book three:

About the Author:

George Rosling, born in Glasgow in 1960, has a wife, Lisa, and two children, Graeme and Eva. He is in the process of releasing a series of children's books that involve children from different ethnic backgrounds. He will introduce kids at an early age to cultural awareness and religious education. In this multi-cultural society, he is looking to encourage the children to teach the adults all about their friends' religions, cultures, and beliefs.

Rosling will have the children participating in various adventures that will involve each culture in tandem and show how the children enjoy sharing their celebrations with each other as well as with their families. He is an avid believer in equality for all races and religions, and wants to bring this across in this series of books for children