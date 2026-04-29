Calstoptm Honored At Scandinavian Business Awards 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Norwegian-developed dietary supplement CalStopTM has been awarded“Weight Loss Supplement of the Year 2026” at the Scandinavian Business Awards 20261. Such distinctions are often mentioned in connection with searches for the best weight loss supplements; however, CalStopTM has been developed in compliance with current regulations, with a focus on supporting appetite and weight management. The award recognizes companies that stand out through quality and documented progress.

A Recognized Award Program in the Nordics

The Scandinavian Business Awards are organized annually by EU Business News and aim to highlight leading companies across the Nordic region-from startups to established enterprises. Winners are evaluated based on their performance over the past 12 months, including factors such as innovation, market position, and operational quality1.

The recognition of CalStop places the product among a selection of companies that have distinguished themselves across a wide range of industries in Scandinavia.

This award follows earlier recognition, including“Best Science-Based Supplement for Appetite Support 2026” at the Biotechnology & Lifesciences Awards 20262.

A Supplement for Weight Management – Developed in Compliance with EU Regulations

CalStop is a non-prescription dietary supplement developed in Norway by Nordics Co AS, part of the Nordic Nutrition Group in Oslo. The product is formulated to support the body's normal physiological functions that may be relevant as part of a holistic approach to weight management, in combination with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

CalStop is not a medicinal product and is not intended to treat, cure, or prevent disease or obesity.

All communication related to the product is aligned with current EU regulations for nutrition and health claims, including the use of approved claims and botanical EFSA On-Hold references where permitted.

Ingredients with Documented and Under-Evaluation Functions

CalStop contains a combination of plant extracts and nutrients associated with the following approved functions:



Chromium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels Choline contributes to normal fat metabolism (EFSA ID 530)



In addition, the product contains botanical ingredients with EFSA On-Hold claims:



Opuntia ficus-indica – associated with appetite control and reduced absorption of fat and sugar (EFSA On-Hold ID 2733, 2791, 4715, 4701)

Gymnema sylvestre – associated with appetite control and reduced sugar cravings (EFSA On-Hold ID 3373, 4057, 4572)

Phaseolus vulgaris – associated with reduced carbohydrate absorption (EFSA On-Hold ID 4636) ID-alG – associated with weight management and fat metabolism (EFSA On-Hold ID 2226, 2227, among others)



These claims are currently under evaluation in the EU and are used in accordance with applicable regulations for botanical ingredients.

Norwegian Production and Quality Framework

CalStop is manufactured in Norway by Pharmatech AS under GMP- and HACCP-certified conditions. Production follows established requirements for quality, documentation, and traceability in accordance with Norwegian and European guidelines.

The product is:



Vegan

Gluten-free and lactose-free Free from added sugar



Growing Interest in Holistic Approaches to Weight Management

The dietary supplement market is evolving toward more balanced and realistic solutions. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that support factors such as appetite, blood sugar, and diet-related habits-rather than solutions promising rapid results.

In this context, terms such as“weight loss supplement” are often used in searches and categorization, while the practical focus lies on long-term appetite and weight management, as well as sustainable habits.

About CalStop

CalStop is a Norwegian-developed dietary supplement based on more than 20 years of development work and experience in product formulation. The product is distributed across several European markets and has been developed with a focus on quality, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Important Information

CalStop is a dietary supplement and should not replace a varied diet or a healthy lifestyle. The recommended daily dose should not be exceeded.

References

Scandinavian Business Awards 2026 –Biotechnology & Lifesciences Awards 2026 –