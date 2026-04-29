Ukrainian Troops Continue Training In UK Under Operation Interflex

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.

"During the latest phase of basic general military training within the framework of the multinational training operation INTERFLEX in the United Kingdom, service members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are practising actions on which the most important thing on the battlefield depends – the lives of their brothers and sisters in arms," the post said.

The training includes providing first aid under fire, stopping massive bleeding using tourniquets and hemostatic agents, ensuring airway patency, performing decompression for tension pneumothorax, and evacuating the wounded from under fire in accordance with the Tactical Combat Casualty Care protocol.

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Over five intensive weeks, Ukrainian troops receive comprehensive training covering not only tactical medicine but also the full range of basic military skills required on a modern battlefield.

Operation Interflex is an international effort to support Ukraine by training its military personnel in the UK. The initiative was launched in June 2022, and currently involves 13 countries.

As reported, the program has already trained more than 60,000 Ukrainian service members in Britain.