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AI-Based Cafe Opens In Stockholm

AI-Based Cafe Opens In Stockholm


2026-04-29 07:09:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Alimat Aliyeva

A café has opened in Stockholm that is largely powered by artificial intelligence, with AI systems involved in menu creation, purchasing decisions, and even staff recruitment, AzerNEWS reports.

The project was developed by the startup Andon Labs using the Google Gemini system. The AI agent, named Mona, is designed to autonomously handle operational tasks such as communicating with suppliers, managing basic permissions, and even conducting preliminary job interviews with candidates.

However, according to early reports, the experiment has also exposed several limitations of current AI systems. In particular, there were mistakes in inventory and procurement decisions, as well as challenges related to interpreting real-world working conditions and human expectations in the workplace.

The café has been operating for about a week and is already attracting up to 80 visitors per day, many of whom are curious to experience what a“fully AI-run café” feels like in practice.

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AzerNews

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