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James Hall

James Hall


2026-04-29 07:09:31
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, Media & Cultural Studies, Edith Cowan University
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Lecturer with over 20 years experience teaching in the fields of Media & Cultural Studies and Public Relations. Also previously the Chair of Board of Directors and presenter at Perth community radio station RTRFM.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, Media & Cultural Studies, Edith Cowan University
Education
  • 2007 Edith Cowan University, Masters by Reseach

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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