MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Announces Continuance into Ontario

April 29, 2026 4:30 PM EDT | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) into the provincial jurisdiction of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " OBCA "). Shareholders approved the continuance into the OBCA by special resolution at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held on April 10, 2026.

In connection with the continuance, the Company has replaced its notice of articles and articles with new articles of continuance and by-laws, respectively, under the OBCA, which can be accessed at the Company's profile at . The CUSIP / ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares and the stock symbol for the Company's common shares remain unchanged.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Contact:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Capital Markets

T: +1 (604) 785-0850

E: ...

Media

Brenda Zeitlin

Vice President, Marketing

E: ...

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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.