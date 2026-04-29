MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MustGrow Announces 2025 Financial Results

April 29, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: MustGrow Biologics Corp.

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Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "" or ""), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, announces its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. For complete details, please refer to the Audited 2025 Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+:

Key Highlights for 2025:

Sales revenue of $8.3 million in 2025 vs. $0.4 million in 2024 Expenses of $7.7M in 2025, up from $5.4M in 2024, which was mostly due to the cost of running the NexusBioAg Canadian sales division Net losses of $7.3M in 2025, up from $4.9M in 2024 TerraSanteTM biofertility sales in the U.S. were $0.6 million in 2025, up 377% from 2024 when U.S. sales were just over $0.1 million, with a gross margin of 20%1 Cash and equivalents on hand as at December 31, 2025 was $0.9 million with inventory of $2.0 million Subsequently, MustGrow raised $2 million via equity new issue in January 2026 Subsequently, MustGrow closed its NexusBioAg Canadian distribution division in April 2026 to focus on TerraSanteTM sales growth in the U.S.

"Throughout 2025, management focused on securing capital and increasing third-party manufacturing capacity to prepare for growing TerraSanteTM demand in the U.S," stated Corey Giasson, President and CEO of MustGrow. "Closing down our NexusBioAg Canadian sales division to allocate more capital and resources to TerraSanteTM production was a key strategic decision we made in 2026. TerraSanteTM sales were up 377% in 2025 versus 2024, as demand from U.S. retailers and farmers outstripped our inventory supply. For 2026, we anticipate continued growth in TerraSanteTM sales and an improvement in gross margins with more favourable U.S. tariffs and as we shift from small scale batch production to continuous production with our contract manufacturers. In addition, we are not only focused on meeting accelerating U.S. sales growth, but also look to commercialize TerraSanteTM in new countries where there exists a need and potential for fast tracked registrations."

Notes:

1) Gross margin is a non-IFRS financial measure. This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of revenue for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding revenue for the period. There is no directly comparable IFRS measure.

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSanteTM, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 110 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 63.0 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 76.7 million shares on a fully diluted basis.

For further details, please visit .

Contact Information

Corey Giasson Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

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MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release, including statements about:, the future demand for the Company's products, future sales and margins from those sales, and the impact of any tariffs,and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at . Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.







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Source: MustGrow Biologics Corp.