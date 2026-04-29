MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Luxxfolio Announces Filing of CSE Form 5A

April 29, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to announce that it has filed a CSE Form 5A – Annual Listing Summary (the " Form 5A ") with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Form 5A contains comprehensive disclosure regarding, among other things, the Company's business, management, and recent developments.

The Form 5A is available under the Company's issuer profile at .

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

Contact Information:

For more information, please contact:

Tomek Antoniak, CEO

Tel: (833) 928-8883

Email: ...









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.