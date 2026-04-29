Thistle Resources Inc. Completes Qualifying Transaction
|Patrick J. Cruickshank
|Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
|Remantra Sheopaul
|Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|Gary Lohman
|Chief Operating Officer and Director
|Jonathan Holmes
|Director
|Kevin Hicks
|Director
|Rocco Racioppo
|Director
Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Patrick J. Cruickshank and Gary Lohman each acquired ownership, control or direction over Thistle Shares requiring disclosure pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws.
Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Patrick J. Cruickshank had no ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, any voting or equity securities of the Company. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Patrick J. Cruickshank acquired ownership of 14,502,000 Thistle Shares (representing approximately 23.9% of the issued and outstanding Thistle Shares on a non-diluted basis and 18.6% on a fully diluted basis).
Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Gary Lohman had no ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, any voting or equity securities of the Company. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Gary Lohman acquired ownership of 8,062,500 common shares of Thistle (representing approximately 13.3% of the issued and outstanding Thistle Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.3% on a fully diluted basis).
Each of Patrick J. Cruickshank and Gary Lohman: (i) acquired the Thistle Shares in connection with the Qualifying Transaction; (ii) holds the Thistle Shares for investment purposes; and (iii) does not have any current intention to increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control or direction over any additional securities of the Company. Each of Patrick J. Cruickshank and Gary Lohman may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional Thistle Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, convertible securities or otherwise, or may sell all or some portion of the Thistle Shares they each own or control, or may continue to hold the Thistle Shares.
Thistle Resources Inc.
Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of precious metals and critical mineral projects in Atlantic Canada. Since its incorporation in 2017, Thistle has engaged in exploration within the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands Region of Nova Scotia, areas recognized for their established mineral exploration activity.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.
In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that regulatory approvals for the Qualifying Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Thistle Resources Inc.
Patrick J. Cruickshank, CEO and President
...
The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Qualifying Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Thistle Resources Inc.
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