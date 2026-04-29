MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burcon Announces Appointment of New Director

April 29, 2026 5:21 PM EDT | Source: Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) (the "Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Bunio to the board of directors (the " Board ") of Burcon.

Mr. Bunio has been active in the technology industry for nearly 30 years. Mr. Bunio is a Co-founder and the CEO of TheoryMesh, a Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company focused on agriculture and food supply chains. He operationalized TheoryMesh in 2021 to develop technology for traceability solutions leveraging blockchain and machine learning. Prior to founding TheoryMesh, Mr. Bunio spent 18 years with Microsoft, leading strategy, sales and business development globally as a senior director primarily covering public sector industries, including government, healthcare and higher education while being based in Jordan, UK, Turkey and the United States. Mr. Bunio has deep experience in solution architecture, software development and global business development.

Returning to Winnipeg after nearly 20 years abroad, Mr. Bunio has been actively engaging in the technology ecosystem in Manitoba and assisting various organizations with planning for strategic development of the tech industry and capacity building. Mr. Bunio completed his degree in Physics at the University of Manitoba focusing on theoretical physics and computational methods.

Burcon also announces the departure of Ms. Jeanne McCaherty and Mr. Richard Nazur Jr. from the Board. Since joining Burcon's Board in July 2021, Ms. McCaherty has drawn from her extensive experience in the food industry to impart invaluable guidance to Burcon. While Mr. Nazur Jr. joined Burcon in September 2025, Burcon appreciates Mr. Nazur Jr.'s contributions during his tenure, and in particular, his expertise in the commodity markets.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in plant-based proteins for food and beverage applications. The Company has developed a portfolio of high-performance protein ingredients, including Peazzaz®, FavaProTM and Puratein®, and is focused on commercializing its technologies through manufacturing partnerships and growing customer adoption worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations, and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2025 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at . This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry and Investor Contact

Investor Relations and Communications

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

490 - 999 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 1K5

Tel (604) 733-0896

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Media Contact:

Steve Campbell, APR

President

Campbell & Company Public Relations

Tel (604) 888-5267

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Source: Burcon NutraScience Corporation