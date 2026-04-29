MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Early Warning Report and News Release Regarding Securities of Dixie Gold Inc.

April 29, 2026 5:30 PM EDT | Source: Ryan Kalt

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Mr. Ryan Kalt (the " Acquiror ") reports common share divestment in Dixie Gold Inc. (the " Issuer ") through the sale of 3,084,500 common shares (the " Divested Securities "). The Divested Securities were sold, on a direct basis, during the inclusive period of April 28, 2026 to April 29, 2026.

The Divested Securities, of which a subtotal of 2,458,500 common shares was sold today, trigger an Early Warning Report (Form 62-103F1) as filed after market-close today on SEDAR+ and referenced herein, and this related press release.

Before selling the Divested Securities, the Acquiror held 10,491,875 common shares (then 33.06% of the Issuer (alongside 6,000,000 share warrants and 625,000 stock options, then being a 44.62% diluted holding, if exercised).

After selling the Divested Securities, the Acquiror holds 7,407,375 common shares, on a direct and indirect basis, representing approximately 23.34% of the Issuer (alongside 6,000,000 share warrants and 625,000 stock options, being a 36.58% diluted holding, if exercised).

The Divested Securities were sold for an average price of $0.0310 (aggregate proceeds of $95,665) and represent approximately 9.72% of the Issuer's common shares (based on the Issuer reporting 31,737,188 common shares outstanding).

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future or may acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending upon market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing or as publicly filed, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from SEDAR+ . Alternatively, to obtain a report copy, reach Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984 or c/o 1001 1 St SE, Suite 200, Calgary, AB T2G 5G3.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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Source: Ryan Kalt