MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

April 29, 2026 5:46 PM EDT | Source: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the " Company ") announces that it intends to rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 – Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933.

The Company will not file interim financial reports and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and will instead report on a semi-annual basis.

The Company will continue to comply with all applicable continuous disclosure requirements.

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Loutitt, B.A. Econ

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Suite 260, 1414 - 8th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1J6

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.