MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Silver Bow Mining Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

April 29, 2026 7:03 PM EDT | Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment will be accessible through SEDAR+ within two business days.

Butte, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Silver Bow Mining Corp. (the "Company"), a minerals exploration company focused on silver, zinc, gold, lead, and copper targets in Montana, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering (the "IPO") of 5,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a public offering price of US$11.50 per Common Share, for a total of $59,800,000 in gross proceeds.

All of the Common Shares are being offered by the Company. The net proceeds to the Company from the IPO, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately US$54,600,000.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until the date which is 30 days following the closing of the IPO, to purchase up to an additional 780,000 Common Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on Thursday, April 30, 2026 under the ticker symbol "SBMT". The IPO is expected to close on May 1, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the IPO to fund surface exploration drilling, underground rehabilitation and exploration tunnels, underground drilling, metallurgical test work, environmental baseline studies, NYSE American listing fees, salaries, professional fees and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Cantor is acting as the lead book-running manager. Research Capital USA is also acting as a book-running manager. Joseph Gunnar, Roth Capital, and R.F. Lafferty are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the IPO has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 29, 2026. The IPO is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the IPO may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at ... or Research Capital USA Inc., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, 45th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, by telephone at 416-860-8642, or by email at ....

Electronic copies of the registration statement and final prospectus are available on the SEC's website at .

The Company has also obtained a receipt for a (final) base PREP prospectus filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, on April 29, 2026. The supplemented PREP prospectus, containing pricing information and other important information relating to the Company, the Common Shares and the IPO and any amendment will be accessible within two business days under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Access to the supplemented PREP prospectus is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a supplemented PREP prospectus. An electronic or paper copy of the supplemented PREP prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3M7, or by email at ... or from Research Capital Corporation, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, 45th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, by telephone at 416-860-8642, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company focused on developing silver, zinc, gold, lead, and copper targets in the historically prolific Butte Mining District of Montana. The Company holds approximately 4,193 acres of patented mineral claims in this renowned district, positioning it to advance exploration and potential development in a key U.S. mining jurisdiction.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature, including statements regarding our proposed IPO, our intended listing on the NYSE American and the intended use of proceeds from the IPO. The forward-looking statements are within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to access financing, our ability to meet the listing requirements of the NYSE American, risks related to capital markets and risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our registration statement on Form S-1 as filed with the SEC and the (final) base PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or projected in these forward-looking statements. Completion of the IPO is subject to numerous conditions, and no assurance can be given that the IPO will be completed on the terms described, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.