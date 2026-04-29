MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed security agencies to dismantle narco-corridors and take the strictest possible action against terrorists, their associates, and Overground Workers (OGWs), reiterating a zero tolerance policy towards threats to national security.

Chairing a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Jammu Division, the Lieutenant Governor reviewed the security scenario, progress of the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan', and district-wise preparations for upcoming pilgrimages, including the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Shri Kausar Nag Yatra, and Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.

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Sinha stressed the need for seamless coordination among police, civil administration, and security forces to strengthen the overall security grid and ensure a robust and impenetrable framework to counter emerging threats. He directed DCs and SSPs to undertake comprehensive reviews in their respective districts to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage season.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the prevailing law and order situation in their respective districts. They also provided updates on the progress of the 'Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan' and preparedness for the upcoming yatras.

Emphasising a whole-of-society approach to tackle drug abuse, the Lieutenant Governor called for intensified action against drug smugglers and peddlers in coordination with all stakeholders. He directed authorities to identify and dismantle narco-corridors and hotspots across Jammu Division, and stressed the need to conduct region-wise studies on substance abuse trends and prepare a vulnerability index using standard global methodologies.

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Reviewing governance measures, Sinha instructed officials to regularly conduct Block Diwas and Thana Diwas to address public grievances effectively and strengthen outreach at the grassroots level.

He further directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure effective implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme, focusing on rural development, healthcare delivery, and socio-economic upliftment, including achieving 100 percent screening for non-communicable diseases.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, along with senior civil, police, and administrative officers, including Divisional Commissioner Jammu, IGP Jammu, DIGs, and district-level officials.

Officials said the review meeting focused on ensuring robust security arrangements, intensifying anti-drug efforts, and maintaining coordina

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