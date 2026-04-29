$25Bn & Rising: US Counts Cost Of Iran War

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The United States has spent at least $25bn on its war in Iran in just two months, officials told Congress on Wednesday, laying bare the mounting cost of a conflict that is driving up fuel prices, straining global markets and reshaping the political debate ahead of midterm elections.

The figure - the first official estimate of the war's price tag - was disclosed by acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.“Most of that money was for munitions,” Hurst said, without clarifying whether the total includes the cost of rebuilding damaged US bases in the Middle East or replenishing high-end weapons already expended.

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The delayed disclosure drew a sharp response from Representative Adam Smith, the committee's top Democrat:“I'm glad you answered that question. Because we've been asking for a hell of a long time, and no one's given us the number.”

The war, launched jointly by the US and Israel on 28 February, is now under a fragile ceasefire, but its economic and strategic aftershocks are intensifying. Washington has surged tens of thousands of additional troops into the region and is maintaining three aircraft carriers - a costly show of force even by US standards.

At home, the fallout is being felt at the pump and in grocery bills. Disruptions to oil and gas flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, have pushed US gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2022 while driving up the cost of fertilisers and other essentials. The spike has added to inflationary pressures and handed Democrats a potent political line of attack as they seek to tie the war to affordability concerns.

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Public support for the conflict is slipping. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows just 34% of Americans approve of the war, down from 36% in mid-April and 38% in mid-March, reflecting growing unease as costs mount.

Yet even as the financial and political burden grows, the Trump administration is asking Congress to dramatically increase military spending. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, appearing before lawmakers for the first time since the war began, defended President Donald Trump's proposed $1.5tn defence budget.

“The president's budget request reflects the urgency of the moment,” Hegseth said.“We're rebuilding a military that the American people can be proud of - one that instills nothing less than unrelenting fear in our adversaries and the utmost confidence in our allies. We fight to win. In every scenario.” He added the spending plan would ensure the US can continue to“maintain the world's most powerful and capable military” amid a“complex threat environment.”

Pentagon officials also referenced the ongoing campaign against Iran, as justification for sustained high spending, even as questions grow about long-term costs.

Analysts say those costs extend well beyond the $25bn already spent. Daniel Byman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies warned that Iran has succeeded in raising the price of the war for Washington and its allies by targeting energy infrastructure and choking shipping routes.

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“Iran's attacks on US Gulf allies damaged major industrial and energy sites, and hurt their image as an oasis of calm,” Byman noted, adding that Tehran's disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered“dramatic increases in oil and gas prices as well as essential items like fertilisers.”

He cautioned that the US has“burned through difficult-to-replace munitions like Tomahawk missiles and Patriot interceptors,” potentially leaving other regions - from Europe to Asia - exposed. The wider economic shock, he argued, could be even more damaging: surging energy and input costs risk tipping global economies towards recession while fuelling anti-US sentiment in countries bearing the brunt of the fallout.

Other analysts suggest Iran's strategy has been to endure and impose costs rather than seek outright military victory, stretching the conflict across energy markets, alliances and time. By doing so, they argue, Tehran has turned a battlefield disadvantage into strategic leverage, ensuring that even a tactically successful campaign for Washington carries significant long-term liabilities.

Iran absorbs blows and keeps moving, writes Andrew Mitrovica, Geo-political analyst at Al-Jazeera network.“Its doctrine is simple: survive, retaliate, prolong. In doing so, it raises the price of every strike against it”.

For the Trump administration, that leaves a difficult equation: a war with rising costs at home and abroad, declining public support, and a simultaneous push for one of the largest defence budgets in US history - all as the political clock ticks towards midterm elections.