North Korean Oppression Is A Security Strategy, Not A Side Issue

MENAFN - Asia Times) At a US House Armed Services Committee hearing on April 22, 2026, that had been convened to discuss US foreign policy amid the Iran war, General Xavier Brunson, commander of US Forces Korea, was asked how the relationship between China and Russia was affecting stability on the Korean Peninsula.

His answer was revealing.

“If you would imagine an Oreo, China's the cookie part and Russia's the other cookie part, and DPRK's in the middle, that's changed the region significantly,” the general said.

“It's changed it by way of the way that North Korea gets material that they then use to pressure South Korea. The connectivity across those three nations is something that we can't belie. We've got to pay attention to this because it changes the way that North Korea acts.”

Brunson's metaphor captured a growing strategic reality. North Korea is no longer merely an isolated dictatorship surviving on the margins of the international system. It is increasingly part of a hostile network linking China, Russia and North Korea.

That alignment has consequences not only for South Korea, but for Japan, US alliances and the balance of power across the Indo-Pacific.

On April 27, 2026, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov unveiled a memorial in Pyongyang honoring North Koreans killed fighting in the Ukraine war.

At the ceremony, Moscow thanked Pyongyang for sending troops, while Kim praised North Korean soldiers who killed themselves rather than be taken prisoner.

It is estimated that 15,000 North Korean personnel were deployed to help Russia recapture territory in Kursk, with more than 6,000 reportedly killed.