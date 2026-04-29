MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Historic Milestone: Costa Rican Para-Athlete Melissa Calvo Sets New Central American Record in 400m Dash appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rican para-athletics continues to reach new heights on the international stage. This week, sprinter Melissa Calvo etched her name into the history books by setting a new Central American record in the 400-meter dash, solidifying her status as the region's premier speed specialist.

With a display of sheer power and flawless race strategy, Calvo shattered the previous regional mark, redefining the standards for inclusive athletics across the Isthmus.

From the starting gun, the Costa Rican athlete showcased an overwhelming pace. Her ability to maintain technical speed through the final curve was the deciding factor in stopping the clock at a time that sets a new benchmark for the region.

This achievement is no coincidence; it is the result of a rigorous technical and physical preparation process led by her coaching staff, focused on optimizing every stride for the most demanding events on the international calendar.

Beyond the numbers on the stopwatch, Melissa Calvo's success highlights the vital importance of supporting high-performance Paralympic sport. Her career continues to serve as a source of inspiration for a new generation of Costa Rican athletes striving to break barriers and achieve excellence.

“This record is the result of great sacrifice and love for what I do. Representing Costa Rica and setting a new mark for the region fills me with pride and motivates me to keep pushing for more,” the athlete stated following her historic performance.

With this new record now part of her legacy, Calvo holds a strong position in the regional rankings, raising expectations for her performance in upcoming continental events. The goal remains clear: to continue lowering her times and carrying the Costa Rican flag to the highest steps of the global podium.

The post Historic Milestone: Costa Rican Para-Athlete Melissa Calvo Sets New Central American Record in 400m Dash appeared first on The Costa Rica News.