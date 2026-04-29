Kimmel Reacts Sharply To Trump's 'We Won't Match That Record' Marriage Joke During King Charles Event

MENAFN - Live Mint) Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel turned his attention to Donald Trump yet again after the President's remarks made during the White House meeting with King Charles III drew widespread media attention.

During a formal reception welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Trump reflected on his parents' long marriage, noting they had been together for 63 years. Turning to first lady Melania Trump, he added:“That's a record we won't be able to match, darling, I'm sorry. Just not going to work out that way.”

The comment drew attention for its tone, which some interpreted as a joke about age or mortality.

Kimmel's on-air reaction

On his Tuesday night show, Kimmel aired the clip and reacted with surprise:“Wait a minute, did he just make a joke about his death?”

He followed with sharper criticism:“My God. He should be fired for that. Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age, and then a day later, go out and make a joke about his own old age!”

The remarks highlighted what Kimmel framed as a contradiction in Trump's stance on humor directed at him.

Controversy over“dxpectant widow” joke

Days earlier, Kimmel had drawn criticism for a joke made during a parody skit ahead of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Referring to Melania Trump, he said:“Look at her. So beautiful. This is from the glow. Like an expectant widow.”

The line sparked backlash, particularly after a shooting incident occurred at the actual WHCA event, where authorities said the alleged attacker targeted the President and other officials.

Calls for Kimmel's termination from ABC

Following the joke, Trump and the first lady called for Kimmel's firing. The situation escalated further when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced an early review of Disney's ABC broadcast licenses, intensifying scrutiny around the network.

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