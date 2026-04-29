Mexico Mandates Local Steel For All Government Projects

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

-President Sheinbaum signed the Agreement for the Promotion of the National Steel Industry, requiring all government steel purchases to be sourced from domestic producers.

-The pact covers 19 federal agencies and three industry chambers, with over $8 billion in investment commitments and 90,000 direct jobs at stake.

-Mexico produced 14 million tonnes of steel in 2025 but consumed 28 million, with imports - increasingly routed from China through third countries - filling the gap.

Deep Dive Nearshoring Mexico 2026 Complete Guide → The Mexico steel pact is the most significant industrial-policy move of the Sheinbaum presidency - a government-backed buy-local mandate designed to shield 90,000 jobs from both Chinese dumping and American tariffs simultaneously.

Mexico's government signed a landmark Mexico steel pact on Wednesday requiring that all steel purchased for public works, infrastructure, and government projects be produced domestically. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the agreement unites 19 federal agencies - including Pemex, CFE, and the infrastructure ministry - with three major industry chambers in a coordinated effort to substitute imports and strengthen the national supply chain.

President Claudia Sheinbaum called the agreement historic and said only specialized steel types not manufactured in Mexico would continue to be imported. Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard framed the deal as central to reducing import dependency, stating that the priority is acquiring what is produced in Mexico.

Why the Mexico Steel Pact Matters Now

The agreement responds to a crisis hitting the industry from two directions. To the north, the United States imposed 50% tariffs on Mexican steel in mid-2025, collapsing Mexico's share of the American market from 2.3% to under 1%. Exports to the United States fell 27% to 1.9 million tonnes, and the industry shed production capacity for 22 consecutive months.

From the east, cheap Chinese-origin steel has flooded the domestic market through triangulation via Vietnam, Malaysia, Spain, and Italy. Imports now account for 40% of Mexico's total steel consumption, up from 35% a year ago. Mexico produced 14 million tonnes in 2025 but consumed 28 million - the gap filled almost entirely by imports that domestic producers say are subsidized and unfairly priced.

The pact uses the government's purchasing power - the construction sector alone consumes approximately 60% of Mexico's steel - to redirect demand toward domestic mills. For 2026, the public sector has committed 150,000 tonnes of reinforcing steel, 150,000 tonnes of structural steel, and over one million tonnes for railway construction projects.

The Three Pillars of the Agreement

Raquel Buenrostro, head of the Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Ministry, outlined three pillars. The first is public procurement coordination, requiring all federal agencies to prioritize domestic steel and establish direct supply agreements with Mexican producers. The second is financing incentives through development banks for infrastructure projects that incorporate Mexican steel.

The third is trade defense: stronger enforcement against unfair import practices, promotion of Mexican suppliers, and an explicit import-substitution strategy. The steel industry committed in return to guarantee quality, competitive pricing, and timely delivery - conditions designed to prevent the pact from becoming a license for domestic price inflation.

What This Means for Investors

Canacero president Sergio de la Maza said the agreement secures approximately 90,000 direct jobs and provides certainty for more than eight billion dollars in investment commitments already in the pipeline. Companies including DeAcero, ArcelorMittal Mexico, and Ternium Mexico are expanding rolling mills and mining operations to reduce import dependency.

Mexico's steel industry has a structural advantage that the pact aims to leverage: 93.5% of its production uses electric arc furnaces powered largely by recycled scrap, giving it a lower carbon footprint than blast-furnace-dependent Asian competitors. As the nearshoring wave continues to drive industrial construction across northern and central Mexico, domestic steel demand is structurally rising - the pact ensures that demand flows to Mexican producers rather than to triangulated imports.

For international observers, the timing is deliberate. The USMCA formal review opens May 25, and Mexico's ability to demonstrate industrial self-sufficiency strengthens its negotiating position on rules of origin and content thresholds. The steel pact is not just industrial policy - it is trade-war preparation.

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