Ripple Prime Opens Bitcoin Options To Clients Amid Bullish Market

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bullish is expanding its institutional reach by extending its integration with Ripple Prime to offer direct access to Bitcoin options trading. The move adds BTC options to the existing connectivity Ripple Prime provides for spot, perpetual and futures through its prime brokerage network.

The upgrade links Ripple Prime's users to Bullish's regulated Bitcoin options markets, with trades funded through existing sub-accounts and eligible collateral supported in stablecoins such as Ripple USD (RLUSD).

RLUSD is a USD-pegged stablecoin designed for payments, settlement and use as collateral in digital asset markets. Its market capitalization sits around $1.57 billion, according to DeFiLlama.

The two firms said they plan to introduce cross-venue margin access, enabling institutions to manage collateral across exchanges and over-the-counter desks from a single account to boost capital efficiency.

Ripple Prime operates as the company's institutional prime brokerage platform, formed after its $1.25 billion acquisition of crypto prime broker Hidden Road in 2025. It offers multi-asset brokerage, clearing and financing services and reported clearing more than $3 trillion in volume in 2025.

Bullish notes that its Bitcoin options venue ranks among the largest by open interest for crypto-settled contracts. The integration is live, allowing Ripple Prime clients to begin accessing the options markets immediately.

Reflecting the broader market backdrop, Bullish's share price has trended lower over the past year, retreating more than 60% from its September peak and trading around $36.58 as of this writing. Early in the session, the stock was down roughly 8% according to Yahoo Finance data.

Institutional access: Ripple Prime users can trade Bullish's BTC options directly, leveraging existing sub-accounts without new onboarding. Collateral in RLUSD: Trades can be funded and collateralized with RLUSD, a USD-pegged stablecoin with a market cap near $1.57 billion (DefiLlama). Cross-venue margin on the roadmap: The partners plan cross-venue margin access to improve capital efficiency by consolidating collateral across venues and OTC desks. Ripple Prime's scale: The platform, built after the Hidden Road acquisition, reported more than $3 trillion in volume cleared in 2025, underscoring institutional demand for prime brokerage services. Industry context: BTC options activity remains sizable, with Deribit dominating the space alongside CME, OKX, Binance and Bybit, and Coinbase having completed the Deribit acquisition in 2025 to consolidate a leading options venue.

Key takeawaysIndustrial momentum: BTC options deepen institutional risk management

Bitcoin options trading has gained traction as institutions increasingly use derivatives to hedge volatility and manage downside risk. Options give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell BTC at a specified price, providing a tool to navigate sudden price swings while preserving capital.

Industry context is evolving rapidly. In August 2025, Coinbase finalized its acquisition of Deribit, consolidating the largest crypto options venue under a single platform and accelerating access to spot, futures and options in a unified ecosystem.

On the corporate treasury front, momentum persists as Bitcoin-focused firms explore more active derivatives programs. For example, Nakamoto disclosed an actively managed derivatives program in 2026, employing BTC as collateral for options-based strategies intended to generate income from volatility while hedging downside risk.

Over the past year, BTC options markets have remained robust. Total open interest stood at about $32.8 billion as of late April 2026, up from roughly $30.8 billion a year earlier, with occasional peaks above $50 billion during periods of heightened activity, according to CoinGlass. While Deribit remains the dominant venue by open interest, liquidity is spread across CME Group, OKX, Binance and Bybit in varying shares.

These dynamics highlight how the market's infrastructure-spanning major venues, prime brokers and stablecoin collateral-still shapes liquidity and access for institutional players. The Bullish–Ripple Prime integration fits within a broader trend of consolidating professional-grade crypto derivatives within multi-venue ecosystems, aiming to simplify risk management and optimize capital efficiency for large holders and institutions.

What to watch next

Looking ahead, investors and traders should monitor how quickly cross-venue margin access is implemented and adopted in practice, as well as how collateral flows evolve across Ripple Prime, Bullish and other venues. The convergence of prime brokerage services, BTC options liquidity and stablecoin collateral will likely influence both hedging behavior and the appetite for long-tail derivatives in institutional portfolios.

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