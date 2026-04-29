XRP Ledger Sees Tokenized US Treasuries Surge Past $418M Mark

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tokenized Treasuries Expand Rapidly on XRPL

The XRP Ledger has experienced a sharp increase in tokenized U.S. Treasury assets over the past year. Data shows the total value has climbed from nearly $50 million to over $418 million. This shift reflects an eightfold increase within a relatively short period.

Rising Activity Signals Stronger Network Utility

Transaction data highlights a notable increase in activity compared to earlier periods. Transfer volumes have surged significantly from roughly $70 million recorded in previous comparable timelines. This increase demonstrates a faster pace of adoption and usage.

At the same time, asset issuers continue to expand their presence on the XRP Ledger. More institutions now tokenise traditional financial products using blockchain rails. This shift enhances efficiency and reduces operational friction.

Furthermore, consistent activity suggests that tokenised assets are not remaining idle on the network. Instead, users actively transfer and utilise these instruments across different applications. This trend supports the argument for sustained network relevance.

Growth in Real-World Assets Strengthens XRPL Position

The broader real-world asset sector on XRPL has also expanded alongside treasury tokenisation. Several platforms now contribute significantly to the ecosystem's total value. These platforms help diversify offerings and increase overall network participation.

Projects such as Justoken, RLUSD, and VERT Capital have added substantial value to the ledger. Their combined contributions highlight the scale of institutional involvement in tokenised finance. Other initiatives continue to join and expand the ecosystem.

Additionally, recent asset tokenisation efforts include high-value projects such as diamond-backed digital assets. These developments show that XRPL supports various asset classes beyond government securities. This diversity strengthens its appeal to issuers and users.

Strategic Developments Support Continued Expansion

The growth follows ongoing developments tied to Ripple and its expanding partnerships. Collaborations with financial institutions continue to improve infrastructure and adoption pathways. These efforts contribute to broader usage of the XRP Ledger.

At the same time, validators and network participants report steady increases in asset issuance across categories. The network benefits from integrations that improve accessibility and distribution. These factors enhance XRPL's position as a viable financial platform.

Meanwhile, the steady rise in tokenised assets reflects shifting preferences within financial markets. Institutions now explore blockchain solutions for efficiency and transparency. As this trend continues, XRPL appears positioned for further growth in digital finance.

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