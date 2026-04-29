Putin Announces His Readiness To Declare Ceasefire On May 9

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, said that Russia was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the BBC Russian Service, citing a statement by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov said that during the conversation, which lasted more than an hour and a half, Trump“praised” Russia's recently announced Easter truce. In this regard, Ushakov noted, Putin informed his American counterpart of his readiness to declare a truce for the Victory Day celebrations as well.

“Trump actively supported this initiative,” the Kremlin aide said.

According to Ushakov, Trump told Putin that an agreement to settle the war in Ukraine is“already close.”

Russian offensive pressure unchanged during“Easter”, Ukrainian military says

As reported, on April 19, Putin announced a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine for the Easter period.

On Tuesday, April 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian troops violated the ceasefire declared by Putin 2,935 times on Sunday.