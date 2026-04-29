“Long-Range Sanctions”: Zelensky Approves New Operations Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the approval of new Ukrainian operations aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and forcing it toward diplomacy.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky made the statement in a video address.

“Today, I also approved our new operations – if Russia does not want diplomacy, diplomacy must be imposed on it. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is ensuring the necessary supplies,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia's oil industry, military logistics, and defense production are legitimate targets of Ukraine's“long-range sanctions.” According to him, Ukrainian forces are also striking Russian enterprises that produce guided aerial bombs, which pose a particular threat on the battlefield.

“We are already observing a decrease in the use of guided aerial bombs along part of the front line,” the President added.

Zelensky announces new phase ofstrikes

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated that Ukrainian long-range weapons are capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 1,500 kilometers, and Ukraine will continue to extend this range.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine