Ukraine To Go After Russia's Shadow Grain Fleet And Its Enablers FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine will go after Russia's shadow grain fleet and its enablers across all geographic areas.

According to Ukrinform, he wrote this on the social media platform X.

The head of Ukraine's foreign ministry cited data showing that between January and April of this year alone, 25 vessels from Russia's shadow grain fleet carried out around 50 voyages from closed Ukrainian ports in temporarily occupied territories to ports in third countries. Most of these trips were for the purpose of transporting illegal grain shipments

During this period, Sybiha noted, more than 850,000 tons of grain were exported from Ukraine's occupied territories. Over 50% of the total volume was illegally shipped from a single closed port in Sevastopol, while another 13% was sent from the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk on the Sea of Azov.

“We know about the vessels, the companies, the owners, and other details. We see how Russia attempts to avoid responsibility by turning off transponders, spoofing coordinates, and conducting ship-to-ship transfers to conceal the illegal sale of stolen Ukrainian grain. We will not let this pass,” Sybiha stressed.

He added that Ukraine has consistently addressed the issue of closed seaports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov within the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In particular, IMO Assembly Resolution A.1183(33) of December 4, 2023, called upon member states to inform their vessels, shipowners, ship operators, and insurance brokers of the need to refrain from violating the regime of closed seaports and to conduct investigations into alleged breaches of this regime.

In addition, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine has a painful historical sensitivity to stolen grain.

“Our nation has experienced a genocide by hunger, the Holodomor, in which grain was taken away from our people. We warn all entities and nations that we will react strongly to any theft of our grain,” Sybiha said.

Ukraine hands Israeli ambassador note of protest over imports ofstolen by Russia

He added that Ukraine will step up its efforts to counter Russia's shadow grain fleet by initiating new sanctions in the EU, the G7, and other jurisdictions“on everyone involved in this theft and illegal trade.”

“We will be working with partners to update relevant lists and ensure targeted and severe restrictions,” Sybiha concluded.

As reported, the Office of the Prosecutor General has sent a package of documents to the Israeli side seeking the arrest of a Russian vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grain.