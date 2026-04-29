Zelensky: Middle Strikes Among Ukraine's Top Priorities In Coming Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that one of Ukraine's key priorities in the coming months would be so-called middle strikes.

According to Ukrinform, he stated this on Telegram after hearing a report from the Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov on the supply of all types of drones for Ukrainian operations, including long-range ones.

“I am grateful for the increasing supply volumes. One of our priorities for the coming months is middle strikes – that is, targeting the enemy at a depth of up to 120–150 kilometers,” Zelensky said.

He specified that the primary targets include the enemy's military logistics, depots and command posts, air defense systems, and other components of Russia's offensive activity against Ukraine.

Since the beginning of this year, Zelensky noted, Ukraine has already contracted five times more middle-strike capabilities than last year. The country will continue scaling up procurement and production in this area.

The President also discussed preliminary data on Russian losses at the front in April with Mykhailo Fedorov.

“The final verified data will be available in the first days of May. The task is to ensure that occupier personnel losses surpass their mobilization rate,” Zelensky said.

“Long-range sanctions”:approves new operations against Russia

Other topics discussed included the launch of arms exports, specifically the regulatory steps intended to support agreements and weapons production.

As reported, Zelensky previously announced the approval of new Ukrainian operations aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and forcing it toward diplomacy.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram