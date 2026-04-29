War Update: 137 Clashes On Frontline, Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 29, there were 137 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the frontline, with fighting in the Pokrovsk sector remaining the most intense, where the enemy attempted 31 attacks.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 137 combat engagements. The enemy carried out one missile strike using two missiles, launched 49 airstrikes dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,642 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,476 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops' positions,” the statement reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks. The invaders carried out 63 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched six assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, and Krasne Pershe.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the enemy to advance toward Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

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In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Yampil, Zakitne, and Riznykivka. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one attack near Nykyforivka.

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 18 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 31 attacks, attempting to advance toward Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Kucheriv Yar, and near Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Nykanorivka, Rivne, Molodetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Novopidhorodnie. One engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 55 invaders were killed and 10 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed three vehicles and two pieces of special equipment, damaged one artillery piece, five vehicles, and 68 enemy infantry shelters. A total of 115 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attempted five times to improve their positions, attacking toward Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, 18 enemy attacks took place near Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Zirnytsia, Hirke, Kopani, Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy conducted one attack toward Novoandriivka and carried out airstrikes near Tavriiske and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors of the front, the General Staff added.

As reported, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 29, 2026, amount to approximately 1,328,820 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine