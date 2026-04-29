Insurance Claim HQ Founder Galen M. Hair Joins Tedxsst Corpus Christi Youth Lineup In May

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metairie, Louisiana, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galen M. Hair, founder and managing partner of Insurance Claim HQ, will take the stage at TEDxSST Corpus Christi Youth on May 19, 2026, to deliver a talk titled "It Was Never About the Money." The event, themed "The Next Chapter," will be held at the University Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (UC Lonestar 142A) from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and is open to the public.

Galen's talk will explore purpose over profit and perspective over pressure, drawing on his personal journey of building one of the country's most recognized property-casualty insurance law firms from the ground up.

He founded Insurance Claim HQ in 2020, just weeks before Hurricane Laura devastated Louisiana. While most new firms would have stalled, Galen and his team spent their days running inspections for clients and their nights feeding hundreds of displaced residents. That experience cemented a founding philosophy that has guided the firm since: the work has always been about people.

Under Galen's leadership, Insurance Claim HQ has recovered hundreds of millions for thousands of policyholders dealing with hurricanes, fires, water damage, and structural losses across several states. The firm represents policyholders exclusively and has never taken a case on behalf of an insurance company.

Galen's TEDx talk is expected to resonate with young leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone thinking critically about what they are building and why. For Galen, the answer has always been rooted in service, a lesson he learned as a young volunteer gutting flooded homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, long before he ever entered a courtroom.

“People deserve what they were promised,” Galen says.“But in my experience, what carries them through the hardest moments goes far beyond a financial result.”

The TEDxSST Corpus Christi Youth event features speakers and stories that challenge the way audiences think about leadership, resilience, and what comes next. Attendance is free and open to the public. To RSVP and reserve a seat, visit the event page at ted/tedx/events/6766 or email... for more information.

About Galen M. Hair

Galen M. Hair, Managing Partner at Insurance Claim HQ, is a nationally recognized property insurance attorney known for aggressively representing policyholders across the U.S. With thousands of families helped and a reputation for high-stakes litigation wins, he has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star and one of the National Trial Lawyers Top 100. Learn how to protect your property from disaster at .

CONTACT: Victoria Kennedy...