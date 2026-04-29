Reel Fathers Rights Brings 300+ Years Of Combined Family Law Experience Statewide With Northern California Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Reel Fathers Rights, the premier family law firm in California dedicated exclusively to protecting and advancing the rights of fathers, today announced a major expansion into Northern California that will give the firm. With, Reel Fathers Rights is bringing the deepest, most experienced fathers' rights bench in the state to dads from the Mexican border to the Oregon line.

The firm currently operates nine offices across Southern California, serving San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles Counties, and will now extend that footprint north - opening a new office in San Jose in July 2026, followed by additional locations in Sacramento and the Oakland / San Francisco Bay Area in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Reel Fathers Rights will begin taking cases on June 1, 2026 for select Northern California courthouses, with statewide coverage across California by January 1, 2027. Once complete, the expansion will make Reel Fathers Rights the most comprehensive network of California family law attorneys focused on fathers' rights, divorce, and child custody matters - with one firm, one mission, and 300+ years of combined experience serving fathers in every major region of the state.

Reel Fathers Rights is now recognized as one of the largest and fastest-growing family law firms in the United States. The 2026 expansion comes on the heels of the firm's standout performance on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, where Reel Fathers Rights was named the 3rd fastest-growing company in California, the #1 fastest-growing company in the legal industry nationwide, and the 13th fastest-growing company in the United States - across all industries. With more than 20 attorneys and over 300 years of combined courtroom experience, the firm now stands among the largest dedicated fathers' rights practices in the country.

“Fathers across California deserve aggressive, compassionate, and deeply experienced legal representation - no matter what county they live in or what courthouse they're walking into,” said Mark Reel Jr., Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights.“With more than 300 years of combined courtroom experience and offices that will soon span the entire state, our team has the depth, expertise, and statewide reach that California fathers need when everything is on the line.”

The rollout begins on June 1, 2026, when Reel Fathers Rights will start accepting cases in select Northern California courthouses. The firm will open its San Jose office in July 2026, followed by new offices in Sacramento and the Oakland / San Francisco Bay Area in the fourth quarter of 2026 - at which point the firm will also begin taking cases throughout the Sacramento area, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Solano, and Sutter Counties. By January 1, 2027, Reel Fathers Rights will offer full coverage across the entire state of California - combining its existing nine Southern California offices with its new Northern California locations to create one unified, statewide family law practice. Each new location will be staffed by experienced family law attorneys offering services including divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, domestic violence defense, move-away cases, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and post-judgment modifications.

With the opening of the San Jose office in July 2026, Reel Fathers Rights will provide fathers' rights representation throughout the greater Bay Area and surrounding regions, serving the following counties:

Santa Clara County (San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Milpitas, Gilroy, Morgan Hill) Alameda County (Oakland, Fremont, Berkeley, Hayward, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Union City) San Mateo County (Redwood City, San Mateo, Daly City, South San Francisco) San Francisco County (San Francisco) Contra Costa County (Concord, Richmond, Walnut Creek, Antioch, San Ramon) Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Scotts Valley) San Benito County (Hollister, San Juan Bautista) San Joaquin County (Stockton, Tracy, Lodi, Manteca) Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres) Merced County (Merced, Los Banos, Atwater)

When the Sacramento and Oakland / San Francisco offices come online in Q4 2026, Reel Fathers Rights will expand into the Sacramento area and surrounding Northern California counties, including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Solano, and Sutter Counties. Statewide coverage across all of California will be finalized by January 1, 2027.

What sets Reel Fathers Rights apart in California's competitive family law landscape is the sheer depth of its bench. The firm is home to more than 20 attorneys focused exclusively on family law, collectively bringing over 300 years of combined courtroom experience to every case. That is more concentrated fathers' rights trial experience than any other firm in California - and once the Northern California expansion is complete, that 300+ years of experience will be available to fathers in every region of the state, from San Diego to Sacramento and from the Inland Empire to the Bay Area. The team includes Certified Family Law Specialists recognized by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, senior trial attorneys with decades of California bar membership, and attorneys with published appellate opinions. For fathers searching for a California family law attorney, Reel Fathers Rights offers something no other firm in the state can match: a large, specialized team, three centuries of combined courtroom experience, and a singular mission - protecting dads and their relationships with their children.

Reel Fathers Rights attorneys hold a remarkable depth of peer-reviewed and industry recognition, including Super Lawyers, Super Lawyers Rising Stars, Best Lawyers in America, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, Elite Lawyer, Lawyers of Distinction, Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion awards, Certified Family Law Specialist credentials from the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization, and National Institute for Trial Advocacy (NITA) Family Law Program graduates. The firm holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell - the highest peer-review designation in the legal profession - and was named the #1 Law Firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the only law firm ever to achieve that distinction. Together, these recognitions reflect the firm's sustained commitment to excellence, ethical advocacy, and results for the fathers it represents.

Reel Fathers Rights is one of the largest and fastest-growing family law firms in the United States, dedicated exclusively to representing fathers in custody, divorce, support, paternity, and related family law matters. Headquartered in Corona, California, the firm operates nine offices across Southern California, serving San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles Counties, and is expanding into Northern California in 2026 - establishing full statewide coverage by January 1, 2027. The firm has more than 20 attorneys with over 300 years of combined courtroom experience. Founded on the principle that fathers play an irreplaceable role in their children's lives, the firm combines aggressive courtroom advocacy with personalized client service. Reel Fathers Rights was named the #1 fastest-growing company in the legal industry on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list and has earned honors including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Elite Lawyer.

Reel Fathers Rights

2280 Wardlow Circle, Corona, CA 92878

951-460-2003

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Press Contact: Jeremy Jones

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