Pharmakon Medical Research Expands Active Clinical Trial Portfolio With Five Studies Across Wound Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pharmakon Medical Research, a clinical research organization based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, today announced that it is actively enrolling participants in five clinical trials spanning three therapeutic areas. The expanded trial portfolio reflects the organization's continued commitment to advancing investigational therapies for conditions that significantly impact patient quality of life.

Under the leadership of Principal Investigator Orlando Cedeno, DPM, FACFAS, Pharmakon currently has five active studies open to enrollment:

Three wound care trials evaluating investigational treatments for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers - chronic, often debilitating conditions affecting millions of Americans.

One pulmonology trial in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), focused on patients with specific inflammatory phenotypes who remain symptomatic despite standard therapy.

One musculoskeletal trial investigating a novel therapeutic approach for plantar fibromatosis, a progressive condition of the foot for which treatment options have historically been limited.

"Our goal at Pharmakon is to give patients in South Florida meaningful access to tomorrow's therapies today," said Dr. Cedeno. "Each of these trials addresses a real, often underserved clinical need. Whether it's a patient with a non-healing wound that has impacted their mobility for years, someone living with the daily burden of COPD, or a patient with foot nodules that affect every step they take, these studies offer the possibility of new options - and they help advance the science for future patients everywhere."

Addressing High-Impact Conditions

Diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers represent two of the most costly and prevalent chronic wound conditions in the United States, with significant implications for amputation risk, hospitalization, and overall morbidity. COPD remains a leading cause of death and disability nationwide, and emerging research increasingly points to phenotype-specific approaches as the future of management. Plantar fibromatosis, while less widely recognized, can substantially impair gait and quality of life, with few well-studied non-surgical interventions available.

By participating in these trials, qualifying patients receive close clinical oversight, study-related care at no cost, and access to investigational therapies that are not yet commercially available.

About Pharmakon Medical Research

Founded in 2014, Pharmakon Medical Research is a multi-specialty clinical research site headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, conducting industry-sponsored Phase 2 through Phase 4 studies across wound care, pulmonology, regenerative medicine, and musculoskeletal disease. The site partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors and operates in close collaboration with affiliated specialty practices in Palm Beach County, including Abacoa Podiatry & Leg Vein Center and AMRI/RegenOrthoPB. Pharmakon is committed to rigorous protocol execution, patient-centered care, and timely, high-quality data delivery.

For more information about Pharmakon Medical Research or to inquire about trial eligibility, please visit or contact the research team directly.

Media & Enrollment Contact: Lynn Rattray, Director of Recruitment & Education Pharmakon Medical Research 11380 Prosperity Farms Road, Suite 208 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Phone: 561-231-0838 Email:... Web: pharmakonmedical