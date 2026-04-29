Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Manhattan, KS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.83 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.77 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.77 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the first quarter totaled $5.1 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the return on average assets was 1.29%, the return on average equity was 12.65% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.7%.

First quarter 2026 Performance Highlights



Return on average assets improved to 1.29%, compared to 1.17% in the prior quarter and 1.21% in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income expanded to $15.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.6% from the prior quarter and 14.5% year-over-year.

Net interest margin improved to 4.24%, a 21-basis-point increase compared to the prior quarter and a 48-basis-point increase from the same period in 2025. The expansion in our net interest margin was driven by higher yields on earning assets and lower funding costs.

Total deposit costs improved to an attractive 1.38%, a decrease of 12 basis points as compared to the prior quarter and 21 basis points from the first quarter of 2025.

Core customer deposits, excluding brokered and public funds, increased both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Period-end deposits were impacted by a reduction in brokered funding and seasonal outflows of public funds.

Capital continues to grow and capital ratios remain strong. Tangible common equity to assets increased to 8.11% as of March 31, 2026, from 8.03% as of December 31, 2025. Book value per share was $26.50 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $26.44 as of December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $20.89, compared to $20.79 as of December 31, 2025.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation.

“We are off to a strong start in 2026, with record total revenue of $18.8 million for the quarter and net earnings exceeding $5.0 million,” said Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our return on assets rose to 1.29%, reflecting disciplined execution across the organization and was driven by solid net interest income growth alongside prudent expense management. We continue to make targeted investments in revenue generating activities to better meet evolving customer needs. At the same time, we are actively evaluating opportunities to improve efficiency and modernize how we deliver banking services across our footprint. As momentum builds, we remain focused on strengthening risk oversight and thoughtfully reinforcing our balance sheet and capital position. These priorities ensure we are well positioned to remain resilient and adaptable across all economic environments.”

Dividend Declaration

Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid May 28, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

Landmark will host a conference call to review the Company's first quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Interested parties may participate via telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871. An audio recording of the earnings call will be available through May 7, 2026, by using the following link:

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SUMMARY OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $15.0 million, representing an increase of $234,000, or 1.6%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.9 million, or 14.5%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter compared to the prior quarter was driven by higher rates on investments despite lower average balances, coupled with lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowings. The increase in net interest income this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2025 was driven by higher rates on loans and investments, coupled with lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowings. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.24%, an increase of 21 basis points as compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 48 basis points from 3.76% during the first quarter of the prior year. The average tax-equivalent yield on the investment securities portfolio grew to 3.55%, compared to 3.39% in the prior quarter and 3.29% in the first quarter of 2025. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio remained flat at 6.40% as compared to the prior quarter and increased six basis points as compared to the first quarter of the prior year.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $527,000, or 10.3%, due to lower rates, coupled with decreased average balances. Interest on other borrowed funds decreased $296,000 from the fourth quarter of 2025, due to lower rates and average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points from the prior quarter, to 1.90%, primarily due to lower rates on money market and checking accounts and certificates of deposit. The average rate on other borrowed funds decreased eight basis points to 4.85% in the first quarter of 2026.

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $625,000, or 11.9%, due to lower rates, partially offset by increased average balances. Interest on other borrowed funds decreased $373,000 from the first quarter of the prior year, due to lower rates and average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 27 basis points from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower rates on money market and checking accounts and certificates of deposit. The average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 24 basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $135,000 from the prior quarter and an increase of $406,000 from the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $308,000 in fees and services charges, driven by a decrease in seasonal interchange income and lower overdraft income during the first quarter of 2026. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in gains on sales of investment securities driven by $101,000 of losses recognized during the fourth quarter of 2025, and an increase of $87,000 in bank-owned life insurance income.

The increase in non-interest income as compared to the first quarter of the prior year was primarily due to an increase of $323,000 in gains on the sale of loans due to an increase in volume of loans sold in the secondary market, coupled with an increase of $101,000 in bank-owned life insurance income.

Non-Interest Expense

During the first quarter of 2026, non-interest expense totaled $11.9 million, a decrease of $362,000, or 3.0%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter, the decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to decreases of $492,000 in compensation and benefits expense and $356,000 in valuation allowances recorded on repossessed assets held for sale. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $472,000 in other expense. The decrease in compensation and benefits was attributable to lower incentive compensation expense in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase in other expense was primarily due to $433,000 of fraud losses related to previously disclosed fraudulent activity by a non-executive officer of the bank, which was identified during the first quarter. The recorded fraud loss excludes any potential insurance recoveries we may receive. The increase in fraud losses was coupled with increased insurance loss reserves of our captive insurance subsidiary.

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $604,000 in other expense, $198,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $169,000 in compensation and benefits expense, and $158,000 in data processing expense. The increase in other expense was primarily due to the recognition of fraud losses as discussed above, coupled with increased insurance loss reserves of our captive insurance subsidiary. The increases in both occupancy and equipment expense and data processing expense were related to expenses incurred to upgrade our core branch operation systems during the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in the number of employees in the current year, coupled with higher benefits expense as compared to the prior year.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter, and $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 20.0% in the prior quarter and 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, gross period-end loans totaled $1.1 billion, a decrease of $13.5 million from the prior quarter, while average loans also declined $12.8 million. This decrease in period-end loans was primarily driven by lower agriculture loans (decline of $16.2 million), one-to-four family residential real estate (decline of $7.0 million), commercial (decline of $1.8 million), and construction and land loans (decline of $1.7 million), offset by growth in commercial real estate (growth of $13.6 million) loans. Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $6.1 million during the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to maturities occurring during the quarter.

Period-end deposit balances decreased $66.2 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2026, an annualized decrease of 19.3% compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in deposits was driven by a decrease in money market and checking accounts of $61.6 million, coupled with a decrease in certificates of deposit of $10.8 million. These decreases were primarily driven by a decline in brokered deposits, coupled with seasonal fluctuations in public fund deposit account balances. Total period-end borrowings increased $57.3 million during the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, the loan to deposits ratio was 82.1%, compared to 79.1% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders' equity increased to $161.6 million (book value of $26.50 per share) as of March 31, 2026, from $160.6 million (book value of $26.44 per share) as of December 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to net earnings for the quarter net of dividends paid, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses (higher unrealized net losses on investment securities). The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 10.06% on March 31, 2026, from 10.00% on December 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.6 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $12.5 million, or 1.12% of total gross loans, as of December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $349,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $341,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025 and $23,000 in the first quarter of the prior year. A provision for credit losses on loans of $500,000 was recorded in both the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025, which was an increase of $500,000 as compared to the first quarter of the prior year.

Non-performing loans totaled $10.4 million, or 0.94% of gross loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.90% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $7.4 million, or 0.68% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.38% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2025.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit for more information.

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