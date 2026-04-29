Bullhorn Announces Completion of Comprehensive Rebrand for HRCI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This six month engagement aligned HRCI brand and expertise

Lexington, KY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn, a brand transformation agency specializing in professional and financial services, today announced the completion of a comprehensive rebrand for HRCI, the world's premier HR credentialing organization. The six-month engagement, spanning brand strategy, visual identity, verbal identity, and launch execution, marks one of the most significant transformations in HRCI's [50+]-year history.







Before and after of the HRCI logo.

Founded more than five decades ago, HRCI has long been recognized as the gold standard for HR certification, with credentialed professionals proven to be significantly more likely to attain C-suite roles and earn promotions. Yet despite this outsized impact, the brand had remained anchored to its transactional roots. It was defined more by the mechanics of certification than the careers and community it had quietly shaped for generations.

"HRCI wasn't just issuing credentials; it was launching careers," said Anne Dean Dotson, strategy lead at Bullhorn. "The brand needed to catch up to the organization's actual impact. Our job was to close that gap."

From badge issuer to career partner

Bullhorn's engagement began with a series of discovery workshops that surfaced a critical insight: HRCI was functioning as a lifelong career hub, but communicating like an administrative testing center. The strategic shift from "badge issuer" to "career partner" became the foundation for every creative decision that followed.

A defining strategic recommendation was to retire the full name, Human Resource Certification Institute, in favor of leading exclusively with the HRCI acronym. With [50+] years of brand equity, the organization no longer needed to explain what the letters stood for. It needed to lead with what the brand actually does.

A visual identity built for the future

The refreshed identity evolves HRCI's signature purple-and-red palette into a more energetic, globally-minded color system. At the center of the new visual language is a geometric "frame" device, a symbol placing the individual HR professional at the heart of the brand. The mark serves as a flexible system across digital, social, and motion environments.

The verbal identity underwent an equally significant transformation, replacing academic and procedural language with a proactive, leadership-forward voice, one that positions HRCI not as a rulebook, but as a strategic architect of the modern workplace.

"We're a nonprofit credentialing organization that partnered with Bullhorn to evolve our brand alongside our organizational growth, helping us show up more boldly with a clear, confident identity across our visuals and messaging. Their collaborative, responsive approach and willingness to work closely with our team made the process seamless and highly effective, and I strongly recommend them for any organization seeking a thoughtful, impactful rebrand," said Casey Kooistra, Brand Marketing Manager at HRCI.

Delivered in six months

From initial workshops to public launch, the full transformation was completed in approximately six months. The transformation encompassed brand strategy, logo design, brand guidelines, typography, color system, verbal identity, social and digital collateral, and a brand launch video.

About Bullhorn

Bullhorn leads professional and financial services firms through brand transformations. Using a proprietary Define, Design, Deliver methodology, Bullhorn helps firms shrink the gap between their expertise and brand, command premium pricing, and attract top-tier talent. Learn more at.

About HRCI

HRCI is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For more than 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence. Learn more at.

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