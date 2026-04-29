Cenovus To Hold First-Quarter 2026 Conference Call And Webcast And 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On May 6

First-quarter 2026 conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)

For analysts wanting to join the call, please register in advance.

To participate in the conference call, complete the online registration form in advance of the call start time. Once registered, you will receive a unique PIN to access the call by phone. You can either dial into the conference call using the unique PIN or select the "Call Me" option to receive an automated call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and will remain archived for approximately 30 days.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cenovus will also host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2026, in a virtual format beginning at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET). The webcast link to the Shareholders Meeting is available under Shareholder information in the Investors section of.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating sustainability considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit.

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