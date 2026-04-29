Americase To Lead Training Course On Lithium Battery Packaging At COSTHA 2026 Annual Forum & Expo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Americase, a leading provider of custom packaging, testing, and regulatory consulting solutions for the transportation, handling, and storage of hazardous materials and high-value goods, today announced it will deliver a specialized training course on lithium battery packaging on May 4, as part of the COSTHA Annual Forum & Expo in Scottsdale, Arizona-an industry event that brings together regulators and dangerous goods professionals to address compliance challenges and emerging developments.

Led by subject matter experts Chris Egloff, Executive Vice President at Americase and Mike Pagel, Senior Consultant at HazMat Safety Consulting, the course will focus on packaging requirements for the safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries across ground, air, and ocean modes. The session will address packaging types required under 49 CFR, ICAO / IATA, and IMDG Code regulations, combining foundational knowledge with practical application.

“At Americase, safety and compliance are at the forefront of everything we do,” said Chris Egloff.“This training reflects our commitment to helping industry professionals navigate evolving battery regulations while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

The course will provide a comprehensive overview of regulatory requirements and packaging best practices, including:

●UN specification packaging, including testing requirements and evaluation

●Packaging selection by transport mode (ground, air, ocean)

●Non-specification packaging and limited quantity requirements

●Air-specific packaging considerations and compliance standards

Attendees will gain practical, real-world insight into regulatory compliance and packaging solutions. Upon completion, participants will complete an exam and receive a training certificate validating their understanding of lithium battery packaging requirements.

“COSTHA provides a valuable platform for companies to monitor regulatory changes, address shared transportation challenges, and engage with domestic and international authorities in the Dangerous Goods transportation industries. Programs like this help ensure organizations remain compliant while safely supporting innovation,” said Tom Ferguson, Administrator & Chief Regulatory Compliance Officer at COSTHA.

For professionals seeking to strengthen their knowledge and ensure compliance in lithium battery transportation, Americase's May 4 training session offers a valuable opportunity to learn from industry experts.

Learn more about the COSTHA Annual Forum & Expo

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit:

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a division of Americase International, was founded in 2012 to help organizations navigate the complex world of dangerous goods transportation with confidence. Backed by 200+ years of combined regulatory leadership, HSC translates evolving U.S. and international compliance requirements into clear strategies, training, and systems that reduce risk and streamline operations. From lithium battery transport and special permits to expert audits and compliance remediation, HSC empowers clients to stay ahead of regulations, avoid costly disruptions, and protect their brand through tailored, expert-driven support. For more information, visit

About COSTHA

COSTHA – the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles, is an industry association devoted to promoting regulatory compliance and safety in the transportation of dangerous goods. COSTHA members represent a wide variety of global, multi-modal shippers, carriers, manufacturers, logistics providers, training companies and suppliers. The organization provides an avenue for members to bring forward hazmat transportation challenges, collaborate on solutions, and to advocate for harmonization and regulatory alignment based on risk with transportation authorities. COSTHA represents members' interests globally through the US DOT-PHMSA, Transport Canada, Mexican SICT, UN Subcommittee on DG Transport, and Joint ADR/RID Meeting. Involvement at this level allows members to introduce new technologies, share industry practices, and when possible, avoid unnecessary or restrictive regulations that could become practical challenges in modal implementation.